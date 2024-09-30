New Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark has made his first big impact on the company since joining on 1 September by reducing its ambitious sales forecast for 2024 by 1000 units.

Aston Martin cited supply chain disruption, weak demand in China and excess stock in dealers for the downgrade. It also said it would no longer be cashflow-positive (a measure of profitability) in the second half of the year, another change in guidance.

As recently as 28 July, the British company forecast a dramatic rise in wholesales (sales to dealers) for the second half of 2024, fuelled by a quick ramp-up of production of the new DB12, Vantage, new