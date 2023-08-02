Maserati will 'assess how rivals do' before making agency switch

Maserati will assess how rivals are coping with the switch to an agency sales model before jumping over itself, said Peter Charters, head of the luxury brand in the UK and Scandinavia.

Maserati is part of the Stellantis group, which is moving to the agency model first with its premium Alfa Romeo and DS brands in 2024, as well as for its van range.

The company has pushed back the changeover from its original date of 2023.

However, Maserati sits above the premium division in a more luxury space and is not required to follow suit by selling directly to customers, rather than wholesaling to dealers.