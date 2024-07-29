Lamborghini set for record year driven by Revuelto and Urus PHEV

Lamborghini is on course for another record-breaking year after posting best ever half-year results, with 5558 deliveries.

The 14.1% year-on-year uptick generated pre-tax profits of £387 million, driven by a price-per-car increase of 28.2%.

The Italian manufacturer's best half-year delivery total suggests it could break its 10,112 yearly record posted last year – the first time it surpassed 10,000 sales.

Demand was fuelled by the new Revuelto plug-in hybrid supercar, orders for which are filled until at least the fourth quarter of 2026, and the stalwart Urus SUV, which this year received its most powerful iteration yet in the form of the hybridised 789bhp SE.