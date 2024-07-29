BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini set for record year driven by Revuelto and Urus PHEV
UP NEXT
Gordon Murray CEO: No regrets selling EV division to focus on ICE

Lamborghini set for record year driven by Revuelto and Urus PHEV

Italian brand will also reveal V8-engined Huracán successor at Monterey Car Week on 16 August
Will Rimell
News
1 min read
29 July 2024

Lamborghini is on course for another record-breaking year after posting best ever half-year results, with 5558 deliveries.

The 14.1% year-on-year uptick generated pre-tax profits of £387 million, driven by a price-per-car increase of 28.2%.

The Italian manufacturer's best half-year delivery total suggests it could break its 10,112 yearly record posted last year – the first time it surpassed 10,000 sales. 

Related articles

Demand was fuelled by the new Revuelto plug-in hybrid supercar, orders for which are filled until at least the fourth quarter of 2026, and the stalwart Urus SUV, which this year received its most powerful iteration yet in the form of the hybridised 789bhp SE.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Vauxhall Mokka review lead pic
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
01 Volkswagen Golf Mk85 2024 review front driving lead
Volkswagen Golf
9
Volkswagen Golf
New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia

View all car reviews