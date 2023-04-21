BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai holds firm as EV discounts grow
UP NEXT
Stellantis testing 28 engine families for synthetic fuel compatibility

Hyundai holds firm as EV discounts grow

Korean manufacturer limits discounts as rivals respond to Tesla's £8000 price drop
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
21 April 2023

Hyundai is keeping a watching brief on electric vehicle pricing, UK boss Ashley Andrew has admitted in the wake of increased discounts and incentives being applied by rivals as they seek to maintain sales momentum.

In January, Tesla signalled the highest-profile discounts when it slashed up to £8000 off the price of its cars. At the time, rivals predicted that the move would backfire as it would undermine residuals and, in turn, lease payments.

However, data from What Car? suggests that many rival manufacturers have subsequently responded, albeit more covertly by offering low interest rate deals, dealer and manufacturer incentives and more. The average discount of an EV’s price is now 3.1% or £1805 - the highest it has ever been.

Related articles

Furthermore, EV discounts are around 25% higher than at this time last year, with most manufacturers offering some kind of incentive to buyers.

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives