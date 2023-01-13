BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla slashes UK prices by as much as £8000
UP NEXT
Smaller fleets seek extra support as market complexity deepens

Tesla slashes UK prices by as much as £8000

American EV firm has cut prices to £42,990 for entry-level Model 3 and £44,990 for Model Y
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
13 January 2023

Tesla has slashed prices by as much as £8000 in a drastic extension of its sales incentives, having fallen short of Wall Street forecasts in 2022.

The discounts affect the Tesla Model 3 saloon and the Tesla Model Y crossover, with the latter being more significantly impacted.

The largest reduction has been applied to the Model Y Performance, which is now priced at £59,990, £8000 less than previously. The Model Y Long Range has been discounted by £5000 to £52,990. And the entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive had its price cut by £7000 to £44,990.

The largest reduction in the Model 3 line-up affects the Long Range model, its price cut by £6500 to £50,990. Pricing for the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive has been reduced by £5500 to £42,990, while the Model 3 Performance has been discounted by £3500 to £57,990.

A Tesla spokesperson told Autocar that all undelivered orders will have their pricing updated automatically to reflect the changes, provided that the original fee is higher.

The new wave of discounts – also made in the US – comes a week after similar reductions were announced for China and other Asian markets. This was met with protest from owners in China, who picketed various showrooms and delivery centres, reported the Financial Times.

The scheme has been met with mixed responses in the UK amid confusion over who will receive the discounts.

One member of the Tesla Owners Club UK group on Facebook wrote: “I’m getting my [Model] Y Performance next Wednesday, lost £3k on that deal, I’ll admit it doesn’t sit well with me…” However, as detailed above, all undelivered orders will be charged the new price. 

Other commenters were more positive about the change: “Although painful for those who made a recent purchase, this is a good thing overall. Prices were too high [in my opinion].”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front

Tesla Model 3

The most affordable Tesla yet is tempting on the face of it, so should you yield or resist?

Read our review
Back to top

The discounts hint at efforts to stimulate demand after Tesla produced 34,000 cars more than it sold during the final quarter of 2022 – the first time its supply outstripped its demand.

Related articles

Tesla attributed the price drop to a reduction in production costs, saying: “Our focus on continuous product improvement through original engineering and manufacturing processes have further optimised our ability to make the best product for an industry-leading cost.

"As we exit what has been a turbulent year of supply-chain disruptions, we have observed a normalisation of some of the cost inflation, giving us the confidence to pass these through to our customers. 

Car Review
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 road test hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“As local vehicle production continues to increase and we gain further economies of scale globally, we are making [the] Model 3 and Model Y even more accessible across [Europe, the Middle East and Asia].”   

The Model Y and Model 3 were the UK’s best-selling EVs in 2022, recording 35,551 and 19,071 deliveries respectively. Such volume was sufficient for the former to place third among all models, regardless of powertrain.

Used cars for sale

 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2020
£37,995
7,354miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019
£35,000
19,706miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£41,049
29,234miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla MODEL 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2020
£36,999
7,483miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£37,995
48,760miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla MODEL 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£41,999
5,346miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2021
£39,000
11,048miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD 4dr [Performance Upgrade] Auto
2019
£39,800
19,157miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019
£29,500
66,800miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
mgbv8man 13 January 2023

Great news for the comsumer. the market leading electric car comes down in price the others will have to follow.

Peter Cavellini 13 January 2023

Still, Tesla owners with two,three year old Cars must worry what their Car is worth come change time.

Mikey 67 13 January 2023
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Still, Tesla owners with two,three year old Cars must worry what their Car is worth come change time.

In the auctions, Tesla is now something like 8-10,000 behind book. There are fields of unsold ones and no network to resell used ones. People will be losing thousands.

xxxx 13 January 2023

Fields of un sold cars,  really can you name just one field?

Mikey 67 13 January 2023
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Still, Tesla owners with two,three year old Cars must worry what their Car is worth come change time.

In the auctions, they are going for something along the lines of 8-10,000 behind book. 

Thousands unsold in fields, no network for used cars.. People will be losing thousands.

Bob Cholmondeley 13 January 2023

Plenty of very good alternatives to Tesla now, they can't just sell cars on the short 0-60 time.

xxxx 13 January 2023

That don't, they more efficient than most too.

Folsom 13 January 2023
xxxx wrote:

That don't, they more efficient than most too.

Is this sentence also available in English?

 

Latest Drives

Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive

View all latest drives