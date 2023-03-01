Genesis seeks retail partners ahead of huge UK expansion

Genesis is seeking retail partners to open around 15 more sales centres next year as it looks to expand its presence in the UK after launching here in mid-2021.

At present, Genesis operates two venues in London, with a third set to open in Edinburgh this summer, having focused on operating its own sales facilities. The move to working with retail partners marks a significant shift for the brand as it seeks to expand its sales.

It registered 127 cars in 2021 and around 1000 last year. This year it registered 121 in January alone, underlining its growth curve, and the popularity in particular of its electrified models, including the Genesis GV60 EV.

“We’re entering a new phase of our growth, and now it is the time to take what we’ve achieved to more customers,” said Lawrence Hamilton, managing director of Genesis Europe. “We’ve got a product portfolio that has been well received, a focus on customer initiative that we feel is unmatched, and we want to do that on a greater scale.”

As such, Hamilton said that brand is seeking “entrepreneurial” partners with experience in customer service with an automotive background. However, he stressed this didn't automatically mean working with established Hyundai and Kia dealers, nor only talking to the big retail groups.

“We will reward our partners based on their customer satisfaction scores alone - not volumes, nor margins - and so it makes sense that we will look for partners with track records of amazing service," he said. "The customer is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that makes us unique, and we will be looking for partners with that mindset.”

While Genesis will work with established retailers, it will continue to operate its own venues, which are currently in high-profile locations such as London's Westfield and Battersea, and potentially open more.

“We see them as a terrific way to market the brand and, as such, core to our success,” said Hamilton.