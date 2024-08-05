BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fleet sales keep UK car market afloat as private sales dip again
UP NEXT
Bugatti marks 100 years of the Type 35 racer

Fleet sales keep UK car market afloat as private sales dip again

Overall market's 2.5% July rise is 24th consecutive month of growth
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
5 August 2024

The UK has now experienced two years of consistent new car market growth following July’s 2.5% rise, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has revealed.

Like other months this year, July’s 147,517 deliveries were propped up by fleet sales, whose total of 91,521 represented a year-on-year rise of 13%.

The 11.1% year-on-year decline in private sales (to 53,356) means non-business deliveries now make up just 36.2% of the market. In mitigation, the SMMT said the growing popularity of salary-sacrifice purchasing will have contributed to this decline.

Related articles

Private sales of EVs did increase, however, albeit by a marginal 0.9%.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review

View all car reviews