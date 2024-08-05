Fleet sales keep UK car market afloat as private sales dip again

The UK has now experienced two years of consistent new car market growth following July’s 2.5% rise, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has revealed.

Like other months this year, July’s 147,517 deliveries were propped up by fleet sales, whose total of 91,521 represented a year-on-year rise of 13%.

The 11.1% year-on-year decline in private sales (to 53,356) means non-business deliveries now make up just 36.2% of the market. In mitigation, the SMMT said the growing popularity of salary-sacrifice purchasing will have contributed to this decline.

Private sales of EVs did increase, however, albeit by a marginal 0.9%.