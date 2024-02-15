BACK TO ALL NEWS
EVs boost European car market to strongest post-pandemic year

Tesla rose above Nissan and Volvo as battery-electric cars closed in on diesels in 2023, new figures reveal
Charlie Martin Autocar
15 February 2024

A 28% rise in electric car sales boosted Europe’s new car market to its strongest year since the Covid pandemic, according to industry analyst Jato Dynamics.

A total of 12,792,151 cars were sold across Europe (including the UK) in 2023, up 22% on 2022 and a 7% increase over 2020.

Jato analyst Felipe Munoz hailed the increase as a normalisation of the market, with supply chain disruption from the pandemic largely resolved.

“Despite this, it's unlikely we will see volumes surpass the 15 million units recorded in 2019,” added Munoz, who cited changing attitudes to car ownership and the increased cost of buying a new car.

