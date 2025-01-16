The Dacia Sandero was Europe’s best-selling car last year, the brand has claimed, with 309,392 examples leaving showrooms.

Citing provisional figures, Dacia said this was a 14.5% improvement on the 2023 total and meant the Sandero accounted for almost half of its 676,340 total sales tally.

It was also the first time the Renault-owned brand sold more than 300,000 examples of its affordability-focused supermini in a single year.

The Sandero was followed by the Duster SUV, which was Dacia's second best-seller in Europe with 215,024 sales across the second- and third-generation models.