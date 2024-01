BYD narrowed its gap to EV market-leader Tesla in 2023, selling almost 1.6 million electric cars globally.

The Chinese giant's total EV sales volume of 1,574,822 was a 13% shortfall on its American rival's tally of 1,808,581.

It was also a 73% improvement on on BYD's 2022 result of 911,140 EVs.

Although BYD failed to meet Tesla’s full-year result, it did emerge victorious in the final quarter of 2023, with 526,409 sales to 484,507.