Alfa Romeo on course to break sales record in 2025

Alfa Romeo will break its annual sales record in 2025 as it continues to broaden its range, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has promised.

The brand has already seen sales rise on the back of the launch of the Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV and next year it will launch a small electric SUV as an indirect replacement for the Alfa Romeo Mito.

Alfa sales have slumped in recent years but will rise to around 80,000-90,000 this year before breaking its own record in 2025, Imparato predicted in an interview with Autocar.

The highest annual sales the brand has achieved was in 1990, when it posted a global figure of 223,643.