BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alfa Romeo on course to break sales record in 2025
UP NEXT
What's the most fun everyday EV?

Alfa Romeo on course to break sales record in 2025

Tonale compact SUV and new small EV will help push sales to an all-time high, says CEO
Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
25 September 2023

Alfa Romeo will break its annual sales record in 2025 as it continues to broaden its range, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has promised.

The brand has already seen sales rise on the back of the launch of the Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV and next year it will launch a small electric SUV as an indirect replacement for the Alfa Romeo Mito.

Alfa sales have slumped in recent years but will rise to around 80,000-90,000 this year before breaking its own record in 2025, Imparato predicted in an interview with Autocar. 

Related articles

The highest annual sales the brand has achieved was in 1990, when it posted a global figure of 223,643.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives