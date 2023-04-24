BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: ‘Brutal’ price war in China hands drivers ICE-priced EVs
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: Bentley Brooklands

‘Brutal’ price war in China hands drivers ICE-priced EVs

The Tesla Model 3 now costs just £27,000 in China, and domestic-market rivals are even cheaper
News
5 mins read
24 April 2023

The dominant question fielded by automotive executives at the Shanghai motor show was not about cars, batteries or exports but about the price war that has raged in the country since the start of the year. 

The event gave them the opportunity to offload about an issue that is worrying many. “This price war has had an impact on the whole industry,” said William Li, CEO of Chinese premium EV maker Nio, told journalists.

The trigger was pulled by Tesla, which in January cut the prices of its Model 3 and Model Y by up to 13.5%.

To access this content please subscribe
Autocar Business
£19.99 per month
£199 per year
Select
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Team
5 users
£799 per year (20% saving)
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Team subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives