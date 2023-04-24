‘Brutal’ price war in China hands drivers ICE-priced EVs

The dominant question fielded by automotive executives at the Shanghai motor show was not about cars, batteries or exports but about the price war that has raged in the country since the start of the year.

The event gave them the opportunity to offload about an issue that is worrying many. “This price war has had an impact on the whole industry,” said William Li, CEO of Chinese premium EV maker Nio, told journalists.

The trigger was pulled by Tesla, which in January cut the prices of its Model 3 and Model Y by up to 13.5%.