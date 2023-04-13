BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autonomous cars ready for deployment 'today and tomorrow'

Coventry-based firm Aurrigo has developed five self-driving vehicles ready to tackle various industrial jobs
Jim Holder
News
6 mins read
13 April 2023

Autonomous cars were once the hottest topic in the automotive industry, developed at vast expense by everyone from existing manufacturers to ambitious interlopers and set to revolutionise everything from personal mobility to the fundamentals of car design.

And now? Maybe not so much. While the concept is far from abandoned, the vigour with which it is being pursued is dampened. Ford and Volkswagen have dumped their joint venture, Renault describes the technology as a “moonshot” and Tesla is still a long way from putting anything on sale that lives up to its Full Self-Driving nomenclature.

Yet in a corner of Coventry, on the very foundations of the Humber car company (maker of the Hawk, Snipe, Sceptre and more until 1967), is a thriving British firm that apparently didn’t get the memo.

