Exclusive Auto Forecast Solutions February report now live

Read the latest report by Autocar Business and Auto Forecast Solutions to learn more about the various challenges facing the industry this year, and why they could actually yield a slight market rebound.

We also round up the past month's headlines, including the Renault-Nissan alliance restructure, Britishvolt going into administration and the automotive highlights from the CES tech show.

We address growing concerns about excess capacity in global vehicle production, detailing the planned production levels of various new plants around the world.

Finally, we consider how a recession will impact already-low car sales and production figures, taking into existing challenges such as the semiconductor shortage and war in Ukraine.

You can download the latest report – or any previous month – at the links below:

February 2023

January 2023

December 2022

November 2022

October 2022