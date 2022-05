Earlier this week, we announced the winners of the 2022 Autocar Awards.

Join Autocar's executive editor Rachel Burgess and editor-at-large Matt Prior as they recap the event, celebrating both the best cars and the best people in the car industry.

This episode features special interviews with Alison Jones, UK group managing director and senior vice-president of Stellantis; legendary car designer Peter Schreyer; and Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac Automobili and Bugatti Rimac.

How to listen

This is the easy bit. You can download or stream the episode now on whatever digital listening device you choose (such as Spotify or iTunes), as every podcast will be available via libsyn.

Alternatively, you can listen to it by clicking the banner above.