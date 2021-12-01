Top 10 best hybrid company cars

Combining a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor, these machines help keep CO2 emissions, and therefore Benefit-in-Kind bills, low. Yet they also have the flexibility to cover big distances without bringing on an attack of range anxiety.

Both the so-called ‘self-charging’ and the plug-in versions offer big salary sacrifice savings over traditional petrol and diesel models, making them a no-brainer for both users and fleet managers. Here we’ve gathered 10 of our favourite models from a wide variety of classes, from rugged SUVs to rapid sports saloons.

Given each has a very different brief we’ve listed them alphabetically, but every one of our ten features a winning blend of cost-effective running costs, driver appeal and a generous specification.

Autocar's company car tax calculator shows exactly what you'll pay for every make and model

BMW 330e SE Pro: Being a sober-suited executive doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun, as the BMW 330e proves. Driving with the same connected feel and cast-iron composure as the standard car, the plug-in version also throws in some tax-busting company car running costs.

A smaller battery than its arch-rival the Mercedes C-Class means it can only manage 37 miles on a charge, while CO2 emissions of 30g/km mean a BiK rate of 11%, so a higher rate earner will face a £1,777 tax bill for an SE Pro. However, the 3 Series has variety on its side, with a little extra cash opening the door to Touring estate and xDrive four-wheel drive versions.