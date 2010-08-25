Video | Suzuki Vitara: take a look at our week behind the wheel

The Suzuki Vitara has built a reputation as a dependable and practical compact family SUV, and the recent introduction of an even more efficient hybrid system – along with the Vitara’s high level of standard safety equipment, compact urban-friendly dimensions, bundles of tech and plenty of versatile space – makes it perfect for urban-based families.

That’s why we gave it to Blackpool-based Rafael Jesus and his family to give all of its big features the ultimate week-long test. Rafael sums-up the opportunity: “I actually considered a Suzuki Vitara before I bought my current car, but there were a few things I wasn’t sure about. This has been a great opportunity to clear any doubts. Now, if I were to looking to buy a crossover, this would be on my wish list.”

Watch our video and read on to get even more of his in-depth impressions.

Strong SUV styling meets urban-friendly dimensions

The Suzuki Vitara draws on classic design cues and blends them with strong, modern SUV style to create an eye-catching family car unlike anything else on the road. The clamshell bonnet (a hallmark of the Vitara’s iconic design) works with the angular bumpers and sleek LED headlights to forge an imposing rugged stance, while the pronounced side profile and door contours hark back to the classic first-generation car of 1988.

At the back, LED rear lights make the Suzuki Vitara look as modern as it is rugged, while a sloping roof and specially designed wingmirrors help it cut through the air more efficiently. Striking alloy wheels – available as painted or polished – along with a choice of up to 11 colour combinations also make the Suzuki Vitara truly customisable.