Not just another new badge: How Changan stands out

Look around the UK’s roads today and you’ll spot more unfamiliar badges than ever before. New names – mostly from China – are arriving at pace, many with promises of sharp tech and value-focused pricing. But beneath the surface, the question remains: which of these brands are built to last?

Step forward Changan, a brand with an impressive amount of substance behind its slick designs. This is not some speculative start-up or badge-engineering exercise. Changan has a history dating back to the 19th century, has produced more than 30 million vehicles, and quietly established serious roots in Europe over the past two decades. In Italy, its design studio has been sketching and shaping Changan cars for more than 20 years. In the UK, its R&D team has been tuning cars for our roads since 2010. Add a UK-based parts warehouse and a seven-year manufacturer warranty, and suddenly you’re not looking at an unknown quantity – you’re looking at a global manufacturer with the credibility to back up its ambition.

And it’s not just promises. The Deepal S07, Changan’s sleek all-electric SUV, is already here. And with the Deepal S05 on the way, the brand is clearly laying long-term plans for UK success.

Learn more about the Changan range

Built on history, not hype

Changan’s story sets it apart. It may be a fresh face in British showrooms, but behind the scenes, this is one of China’s longest-established carmakers, with a product line-up that spans hatchbacks, saloons, SUVs and cutting-edge EVs. Over 30 million customers worldwide have already bought into that experience.

That global scale matters. It brings with it quality control, resilient supply chains, and the R&D muscle to add polish to its cars continuously over the generations. When a manufacturer has delivered that many vehicles, it isn’t working out the basics – it’s iterating on proven foundations. That’s the difference between a car that merely meets emissions and safety standards, and one that feels thoroughly resolved to drive, use and live with.

Crucially, Changan isn’t just leaning on past successes. It’s built meaningful infrastructure in Europe to make sure its vehicles are ready for local roads and drivers. The Turin design studio influences every new model’s form and function. Meanwhile, the British engineering base ensures these cars aren’t simply compliant – they’re enjoyable and intuitive for UK drivers. The steering feel, suspension damping, brake feel and driving tech are all tuned for British roads, whether that’s a tight-turning cul-de-sac or a rain-slicked A-road.