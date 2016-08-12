Formula E: how the Algorand Foundation is accelerating towards net-zero

After a thrilling London E-Prix and home race for Silverstone-based Envision Racing, Formula E is headed to Seoul this weekend for the final race of the season and the 100th in the sport's history.

Having competed in the all-electric single-seater series since its inception in 2014, Envision Racing is now a veteran mainstay of the grid, with 11 wins and 36 podium finishes. Now, in its eighth season, Envision Racing has teamed up with the Algorand Foundation to push harder on track and battle climate change off it.

The Algorand Foundation is the eco-focused arm of Algorand, a carbon-negative cryptocurrency blockchain offering high-performance, low-cost transactions on a secure and convenient network centred around one philosophy: sustainability.

Working with the Race Against Climate Change (RACC) motorsport programme, the Algorand Foundation and Envision Racing have teamed up to amplify the fight against climate change and accelerate the movement towards zero emissions in the white-hot competition of motorsport.

As part of this, the Algorand Foundation is launching eight exclusive NFTs from the Formula E race cities, with all proceeds going to the Sustainable Chain Campaign in efforts to plant trees in the Madagascar forest – all part of Envision Racing’s pledge to a cleaner future.

Envision Racing and Formula E’s sustainability pledge

For eight years, Formula E has led the way in sustainable motorsport while providing some incredible battles and supreme entertainment along the way. Envision Racing has been in the heart of the fight since the beginning using innovative high-performance racing technology to help accelerate towards a carbon net-zero future.