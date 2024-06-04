BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Clean Me: car valeting that comes to you
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX arrives as hot 335bhp range-topper

Clean Me: car valeting that comes to you

Introducing the app that helps you find mobile car wash specialists near you, who clean and wash your car at your home or work
Autocar
Promoted
3 mins read
4 June 2024

We all love the pride of a freshly cleaned car. But let’s face it: none of us really want the hassle of washing our car ourselves at home – all those buckets, brushes, sponges, and detergents – or the wasted time and expense of finding a self-service petrol station pressure washer or a drive-through car wash that’s actually working.

Even if you opt for a more personal hands-on service, driving to a local valeting or detailing specialist means taking time out of your busy day. You’ll be lucky to drive straight in without sitting a queue, and you’ll probably have to hang around twiddling your thumbs while the work’s done. So, what if the valet could come to you instead?

Well, that’s where the Clean Me app comes in, helping you find a mobile car wash near you.

Learn more about the Clean Me app

What is Clean Me?

Clean Me is a downloadable marketplace app that gives you convenient efficient all-in-one access to a wealth of local valeting and detailing specialists who bring their mobile car wash services directly to your door – whether it’s at your home, or at your place of work – so that you don’t need to waste any time or disrupt your day.

Using the Clean Me app, you can search your area to find the most appropriate providers near you, with the ability to pre-book up to 28 days ahead of when you’d like your car to be cleaned. You can contact your preferred valet or detailer at any time using the chat icon on their profile, and you get push notifications in the app to receive updates on your booking, or any relevant promotions or announcements. 

The Clean Me app also lets you share feedback and ratings for providers: helping us highlight the best-quality valets and detailers, while building a trustworthy community with valuable information for your fellow users. And, ultimately, if a mobile car wash service provider cancels your booking, you’ll be automatically refunded.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

2024 Mini Countyman front lead
Mini Countryman Electric
7
Mini Countryman Electric
lamborghini revuelto 0 2024 jh 1
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
vw tiguan rt review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Tiguan
7
Volkswagen Tiguan
volvo xc40 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo XC40
8
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews

Back to top

Clean Me: from basic valeting to precision detailing

So, what sort of services can you expect on the Clean Me app? Well, it all starts with basic interior and exterior car valeting – giving your car an essential refresh from daily muck and grime. You can also opt for more premium services – such as clay bar treatments and exterior waxing and polishing that offer added shine and all-weather protection, as well as headlight protection and specific wheel and tyre care to give every corner of your vehicle the perfect finishing touch.

If you have a premium car or want to go the extra yard, then the Clean Me app also gives you access to a range of specialist car detailers who offer the very best levels of service to keep your car’s true shine looking greater for longer. As well as offering full exterior and interior valeting – including leather trim care and conditioning – they can give your vehicle’s engine bay a comprehensive clean, they can add durable exterior ceramic coating protection and restore convertible roof surfaces, as well as providing glass polishing and sealant and plastic trim restoration.

Clean Me: repairing scuffs and scratches

The Clean Me app doesn’t only offer access to a wealth of valeting and detailing specialists. You can also use the Clean Me app to find mobile smart repair operators who can help fix minor dents, scratches and scuffs at your home or place of work – giving you a more practical and potentially cost-effective and time-efficient alternative to taking your car to a dealer or an independent body shop repairer.

The range of mobile smart repair services on offer through Clean Me include paintless dent removal, scratch and scuff repair, alloy wheel refurbishment, bumper repairs, headlight restoration, windshield chip repair and interior fixes.

So, whether your car needs a basic sponge and shine, or something more in-depth, the Clean Me app should be able to help you find the provider that’s best for you.

Download the Clean Me app today on the App Store or Play Store

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz Glb Class 1.3 GLB200 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,638
20,348miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mazda MX-5 2.0i Sport Tech Roadster Euro 5 2dr
2015
£12,495
26,573miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A250e 15.6kWh AMG Line 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,700
10,291miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,398
27,851miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2.0 420i GPF M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,859
16,758miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Signature Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,795
34,230miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Seat Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,105
14,514miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Up! 1.0 Move Up! ASG Euro 6 5dr
2016
£8,140
29,025miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 4 3dr
2013
£4,490
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Reviews

2024 Mini Countyman front lead
Mini Countryman Electric
7
Mini Countryman Electric
lamborghini revuelto 0 2024 jh 1
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
porsche taycan review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
vw tiguan rt review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Tiguan
7
Volkswagen Tiguan
volvo xc40 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo XC40
8
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews