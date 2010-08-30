BACK TO ALL NEWS
Find your perfect Skoda company car

From fully electric to plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel, here’s our simple guide for user-choosers, salary-sacrifice drivers and fleet managers
30 August 2010

Everybody’s different. It’s part of what makes life a joy. But it can also make things tricky when you’re trying to find the perfect company car for you or your employees. That’s where Skoda’s range of fleet-friendly models comes into its own. 

Whether you’re looking for a city-friendly hatchback, a versatile estate or a large family-friendly SUV, you can find the ideal fit for work and play. Better yet, Skoda’s wide choice of efficient powertrains means that many of these models qualify for attractive benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates, reducing the amount of tax an employee pays on their company car.

Skoda has added state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid options to many of its most popular models, offering enough electric range for most daily journeys. For even better BiK rates, Skoda also has versatile, fully electric models that help you go the extra mile – and could reduce your running costs, too. 

Learn more about the Skoda Fleet range

Skoda Enyaq: fully electric SUV; thrilling vRS drive

Let’s start with the multi-award-winning Skoda Enyaq. The Enyaq 60 SUV is capable of up to 249 miles (WLTP), while the Enyaq 85 Coupé boasts up to 364 miles (WLTP) of electric range. Both can charge up to 80% in as little as 28 minutes. There’s even a hot Enyaq vRS that accelerates from 0-62mph in as little as 5.5 seconds. And if ever a car proved that tax doesn’t need to be taxing, the Skoda Enyaq is it. An ultra-low BiK rate of just 2% means an Enyaq 60 could cost a 20% taxpayer as little as £13 per month.

All-new Skoda Kodiaq: an SUV with plug-in hybrid efficiency

If you want a car that’s big on space but you’re not ready to jump into fully electric driving, the all-new Skoda Kodiaq could be the perfect fit. Skoda’s flagship SUV has added a plug-in hybrid powertrain to its five-seater for 2024 – offering up to 75 miles (WLTP) of electric range and CO2 emissions as low as 9-12g/km. That means a BiK rate of just 5% and company car tax payments potentially as low as £56pm for a 20% taxpayer. There’s also the option of a seven-seater with petrol, mild-hybrid and diesel powertrains, not to mention a diesel option with all-wheel drive capability.

All-new Skoda Superb: a plug-in hybrid in hatchback and estate

Granted, SUVs aren’t for everyone. Fortunately, the Skoda Superb offers the choice of sleek hatchback style or the added luxury of estate space. It also benefits from a significantly upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain, offering up to 84 miles (WLTP) of electric range. Low CO2 emissions mean BiK of just 5%. The iconic Superb is also available with a range of other engines, including petrol, mild-hybrid and diesel. 

Skoda Fabia: a city-friendly hatchback that packs a punch

The Skoda Fabia is the perfect car for those who want the urban-friendly nippiness of a smaller hatchback, with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that blends zingy performance and fuel economy of up to 55.4mpg – meaning a 20% taxpayer could pay £90pm in BiK contributions. If you want a bit more zip, there’s a range-topping 1.5-litre TSI which offers added performance, plus affordable BiK that could amount to £115pm.

New Skoda Scala: hatchback with family-friendly running costs

The new Skoda Scala is one of the most efficient conventionally powered company cars in its class – yet it boasts plenty of family-friendly comfort and luggage space, as well as all the latest tech and smart features you’d expect of a Skoda. Its engine range starts with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol powertrain, giving the Scala a spring in its step, and BiK contributions from £102pm for a 20% taxpayer. The punchy 1.5-litre TSI can keep BiK at a respectable £121pm while offering even more performance.

New Skoda Octavia: big hatch and estate; low running costs

The new Skoda Octavia – available as a hatchback or estate – offers an unbeatable blend of space, practicality and value. It’s also available with a number of powertrains, catering for a broad range of drivers and requirements. The star of the range? The 1.5-litre TSI e-TEC mild-hybrid powertrain – potentially costing as little as £128pm in BiK contributions for a 20% taxpayer.

New Skoda Kamiq SUV: a perfect blend of size and efficiency

The newly updated Skoda Kamiq is a spacious, mid-size family SUV that offers plenty of premium features as standard, a real feeling of quality, a fun driving experience and bags of space. Pick the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, and you could be paying as little as £119pm in BiK. Opt for the more-punchy 1.5-litre TSI, and it’s still an eminently affordable £130pm for a 20% taxpayer.

Skoda Karoq SUV: the family 4x4 that offers more

Last, but by no means least: the Skoda Karoq SUV takes all that’s great about the Kamiq and adds even more space and practicality – as well as petrol and diesel powertrains, and optional all-wheel drive. The pick of the bunch is the 1.0-litre TSI, with BiK from £140pm for a 20% taxpayer.

Learn more about the Skoda Fleet range

