Find your perfect Skoda company car

Everybody’s different. It’s part of what makes life a joy. But it can also make things tricky when you’re trying to find the perfect company car for you or your employees. That’s where Skoda’s range of fleet-friendly models comes into its own.

Whether you’re looking for a city-friendly hatchback, a versatile estate or a large family-friendly SUV, you can find the ideal fit for work and play. Better yet, Skoda’s wide choice of efficient powertrains means that many of these models qualify for attractive benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates, reducing the amount of tax an employee pays on their company car.

Skoda has added state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid options to many of its most popular models, offering enough electric range for most daily journeys. For even better BiK rates, Skoda also has versatile, fully electric models that help you go the extra mile – and could reduce your running costs, too.

Learn more about the Skoda Fleet range

Skoda Enyaq: fully electric SUV; thrilling vRS drive

Let’s start with the multi-award-winning Skoda Enyaq. The Enyaq 60 SUV is capable of up to 249 miles (WLTP), while the Enyaq 85 Coupé boasts up to 364 miles (WLTP) of electric range. Both can charge up to 80% in as little as 28 minutes. There’s even a hot Enyaq vRS that accelerates from 0-62mph in as little as 5.5 seconds. And if ever a car proved that tax doesn’t need to be taxing, the Skoda Enyaq is it. An ultra-low BiK rate of just 2% means an Enyaq 60 could cost a 20% taxpayer as little as £13 per month.