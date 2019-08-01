BACK TO ALL NEWS
Double win for Skoda at 2025 Tow Car Awards

If you’re in the market for a great tow car, look no further than the Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda Elroq

1 August 2019

In recent years, Skoda has drawn on its unique Simply Clever philosophy to build an extensive range of brilliantly capable, well-rounded cars that suit just about every family and lifestyle.

You only have to look at the Czech manufacturer's collection of four- and five-star reviews – or its jam-packed awards trophy cabinet – for a sense of the sheer breadth and depth of its lineup.

[AUTOCAR VERSION] You only have to look at the Czech manufacturer’s collection of four- and five-star Autocar reviews for a sense of the sheer breadth and depth of its lineup.

And now, at the 2025 Tow Car Awards, Skoda has added two more accolades to its already impressive list of achievements: the Skoda Kodiaq was been named Overall Winner, while the all-electric Skoda Elroq scooped the title of Best Electric Tow Car (up to 1200kg)[1].

[SUBHEAD] Skoda Kodiaq: Overall Winner 

As Skoda’s largest SUV, the Kodiaq has the size, weight and road holding that every great tow car needs.

 

What Car?’s judges were impressed with the Kodiaq’s rock-solid towing stability, refined yet strong 2.0-litre diesel engine, and practical seven-seat layout. 

 

They also praised its confidence-inspiring four-wheel drive system and overall value for money, with the Kodiaq undercutting much pricier rivals with little compromise on comfort, tech or driving fun.

 

Rating:

Towing 5/5

Solo driving 5/5

Practicality 4/5

Buying and owning 5/5

Overall 5/5

 

Skoda Elroq: Best Electric Tow Car (up to 1200kg)

 

The Skoda Elroq was a true gamechanger when it launched in 2024, with it proving so impressive that What Car? named it the Best Small Electric SUV at the 2025 What Car? Awards.

The Tow Car panel commended the Elroq’s exemplary stability while towing a small caravan, impressive performance figures – 282bhp and 545Nm in ‘85’ spec – and mighty stopping power.

 

Other highlights include the Elroq’s comfort and handling prowess, long pure electric range (up to 356 miles WLTP combined) and clever storage solutions.

 

Rating:

Towing 4/5

Solo driving 5/5

Practicality 3/5 

Buying and owning 5/5

Overall 4/5 

 

[1] vRS trim only. SE, SE L, Edition and Sportline trims have maximum towing capacity of 1000kg. 

