Why the Skoda Enyaq is great fit as a company car

When it comes to picking your next company car, it’s a perk you absolutely want to make the most of. Because the perfect company car not only has to suit the work journeys you do each and every day. It should also work hard for you away from the office, whether as a family run-around, or enjoying weekend time with your friends.

That’s where the fully electric Skoda Enyaq – available as both a stylish SUV, and as an even sleeker Coupé – hits the mark on all counts.

Alongside impressively low benefit-in-kind (BIK) of just 2% and low everyday all-electric running costs, the Skoda Enyaq offers impressive range, ultra-rapid charging and smart always-connected tech that’s perfect for journeys short and long, as well as loads of family or activity-friendly flexible space for passengers (and more).

The Skoda Enyaq is also incredibly stylish with a wealth of cosseting touches that give you that premium car feel. No wonder the Skoda Enyaq has picked up a five-star What Car? review. But, when it comes to being the perfect company car, we know the details matters. And that’s why we’ve gone into more depth. And it all starts with the finances…

Take a test drive in the Skoda Enyaq

#1 Impressively low running costs

Let’s kick off with the biggest perk of a fully electric company car: helping you keep more of your pay packet in your wallet, rather than spending it on the run-around.

The fact that the Skoda Enyaq is fully electric means that its benefit-in-kind or BIK rates – which are calculated on CO2 emissions – are impressively low at 2% for the 2023/2024 tax year. That means a company car driver in the 40% tax bracket will pay annual BIK of just £311 a year (just £26 a month) for the privilege of driving a Skoda Enyaq 60, while for a 20% taxpayer it’s £156 a year or just £13 per month.

Such impressively low BIK rates also mean you can pick a model higher up the range with more features or options. For example, a company car driver in the 40% tax bracket could drive the stylish high-performance Skoda Enyaq vRS for just £456 a year or £38 a month, while a 20% taxpayer would pay just £228 a year or £19 a month. That’s a lot of Skoda Enyaq for your money.

When it comes to annual running costs, the Skoda Enyaq is exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) road tax until April 2025. You’re also exempt from daily Clean Air Zone (CAZ) or Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges in urban areas. The other big annual costs of running a car – servicing and maintenance – are also typically lower for electric models, as they have fewer complex moving parts.