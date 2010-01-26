How the Skoda Enyaq's smart tech transforms electric driving

Right now, we live in a world of smart tech, always-online connectivity and cloud data sharing between our home laptops, our smartphone and – now – the smart infotainment and navigation systems in our cars. As a result, we can seamlessly share information across all our devices, wherever we go.

While it could be easy to worry about the complexity of juggling all this information with your car, this is where Skoda makes it easy. By blending innovative always-online Skoda Connect functionality in models like the fully electric Skoda Enyaq with remote access through the MySkoda smartphone app Skoda is actually empowering the ways you can interact with your car, rather than overpowering you.

Equally, the latest breed of forward-thinking Skoda models – like the fully electric Skoda Enyaq – are packed with a wealth of smart driving aids that lend a helping hand and watchful eye, making city driving, motorway journeys and parking easier, less stressful, and (crucially) safer.

All combined, this wealth of advanced tech – much of which comes as standard – is one of the key reasons why the Skoda Enyaq has picked up a five-star What Car? review, as well as receiving the 2022 What Car? Award for Best Value SUV and finishing third in the 2022 What Car? Awards For Safety.

So, to explain how it all works, let’s take a fictional journey, taking in both motorway and urban driving, to see exactly how the Skoda Enyaq’s connected tech helps make every step of the process truly seamless and effortless in the real world.

#1 Before you set off

So, you’re planning your next journey. Maybe a work meeting, a day out with friends or a weekend away with the family. Whether you’re at home or at a hotel, your fully electric Skoda Enyaq is outside and plugged in. Thanks to its always-online Skoda Connect functionality, you can start planning your trip and interacting with the car remotely using the MySkoda app before you even leave the comfort of your sofa.

First, charging and range. Using the MySkoda smartphone app’s Remote Charging tools you can pre-schedule and adjust when you charge – typically before you go to sleep to make the most of the more cost-effective off-peak energy tariffs overnight. You can then monitor the progress of your charge, maybe even timing it to switch off when you’ve got the range you need to avoid overspending unnecessarily. That’s particularly useful if you’re away from home and plugged into a public charger.

You can then use the MySkoda app to fully pre-plan the next day’s journey. If it’s a longer trip, you can pre-plot your route and the most suitable charging points for a top-up – balancing cost, speed and convenience: whether it’s ultra-rapid chargers that can fit coffee and lunch breaks, or fast destination chargers that can give you a top-up while you’re parked for an extended period.