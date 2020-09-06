New all-electric MINI Cooper: pick your perfect spec

There are plenty of reasons to pick the new all-electric MINI Cooper as your next electric car. It’s got plenty of head-turning style, bags of invigorating electric performance and amped-up driving character, and it’s absolutely packed with the latest smart connected tech. Ultimately, it makes going electric simpler and easier.

But how do you know which MINI Cooper model and which features are right for you? Well, that’s where we’re here to help, breaking down the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s line-up and key options to make things even easier.

Learn more about the new all-electric MINI Cooper

MINI Cooper E or SE? The choice is yours

Your first decision is which of the two core all-electric MINI Cooper models to pick.

First, there’s the MINI Cooper E, which boasts 184hp and 290Nm of torque, letting you sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 7.3 seconds. Yet you still get up to 189 miles of range from its 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery according to the official WLTP test cycle – and you can top that up from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes on a compatible 75kW charger.

Then there’s the MINI Cooper SE. It offers an even-more-sporty 218hp and 330Nm from its more powerful electric motor. You also get more miles to enjoy more smiles, with up to 249 miles of range from its 54.2kWh battery according to the WLTP test cycle. It also boasts faster charging speeds. So, on a compatible 95kW charger, you can top up that extended range from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes.

Pick your trim, and take tech to the next level

Once you’ve picked the entry-level MINI Cooper E or the longer-range more sporty MINI Cooper SE, things get even more fun.

First, pick one of three trims – Classic, Exclusive or Sport – each of which offers different paint options, contrast roof colours, 16in to 18in alloy wheel options and various silver and gloss-black detailing and bonnet stripes for the exterior, as well as different trim materials for the interior. Go for the Sport, and you get exclusive John Cooper Works Sports Seats that work perfectly with the race-inspired red interior, as well as large 18in John Cooper Works alloy wheels.

Once you’ve picked your trim, simply choose your preferred equipment level.

The new all-electric MINI Cooper comes with plenty of tech from the start, including the electric-focused MINI Navigation System and the characterful MINI Experience Modes, as well as automatic two-zone air conditioning and a heated steering wheel to make things comfortable, whatever the weather.

The comprehensive range of MINI Driving Assistant features that come as standard include Dynamic Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and Speed Limit Assist, as well as Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning. You also get a rear-view camera with MINI Parking Assistant to help you navigate tight urban spaces.