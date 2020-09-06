BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New all-electric MINI Cooper: pick your perfect spec
UP NEXT
Alpine confirms plans for a supercar – and it is expected to be an EV

New all-electric MINI Cooper: pick your perfect spec

With plenty of options to choose from, we’ve simplified things to help decide what’s right for you on MINI’s new city-friendly electric hatch
Promoted
3 mins read
6 September 2020

There are plenty of reasons to pick the new all-electric MINI Cooper as your next electric car. It’s got plenty of head-turning style, bags of invigorating electric performance and amped-up driving character, and it’s absolutely packed with the latest smart connected tech. Ultimately, it makes going electric simpler and easier.

But how do you know which MINI Cooper model and which features are right for you? Well, that’s where we’re here to help, breaking down the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s line-up and key options to make things even easier.

Learn more about the new all-electric MINI Cooper

MINI Cooper E or SE? The choice is yours

Your first decision is which of the two core all-electric MINI Cooper models to pick.

First, there’s the MINI Cooper E, which boasts 184hp and 290Nm of torque, letting you sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 7.3 seconds. Yet you still get up to 189 miles of range from its 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery according to the official WLTP test cycle – and you can top that up from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes on a compatible 75kW charger.

Then there’s the MINI Cooper SE. It offers an even-more-sporty 218hp and 330Nm from its more powerful electric motor. You also get more miles to enjoy more smiles, with up to 249 miles of range from its 54.2kWh battery according to the WLTP test cycle. It also boasts faster charging speeds. So, on a compatible 95kW charger, you can top up that extended range from 10% to 80% in as little as 30 minutes.

Pick your trim, and take tech to the next level

Once you’ve picked the entry-level MINI Cooper E or the longer-range more sporty MINI Cooper SE, things get even more fun.

First, pick one of three trims – Classic, Exclusive or Sport – each of which offers different paint options, contrast roof colours, 16in to 18in alloy wheel options and various silver and gloss-black detailing and bonnet stripes for the exterior, as well as different trim materials for the interior. Go for the Sport, and you get exclusive John Cooper Works Sports Seats that work perfectly with the race-inspired red interior, as well as large 18in John Cooper Works alloy wheels.

Once you’ve picked your trim, simply choose your preferred equipment level.

The new all-electric MINI Cooper comes with plenty of tech from the start, including the electric-focused MINI Navigation System and the characterful MINI Experience Modes, as well as automatic two-zone air conditioning and a heated steering wheel to make things comfortable, whatever the weather.

The comprehensive range of MINI Driving Assistant features that come as standard include Dynamic Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and Speed Limit Assist, as well as Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning. You also get a rear-view camera with MINI Parking Assistant to help you navigate tight urban spaces.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Leapmotor C10 front distance
Leapmotor C10
Leapmotor C10
01 Cupra Terramar PHEV 2024 review lead cornering
Cupra Terramar
Cupra Terramar
01 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 review lead cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5
8
Hyundai Ioniq 5
01 BMW Z4 manual 2024 review front driving
BMW Z4
8
BMW Z4
Jaguar XF front three quarter lead
Jaguar XF
8
Jaguar XF

View all car reviews

Back to top

If you opt for the MINI Cooper SE or add the Level 1 pack to the MINI Cooper E you get Adaptive LED Headlights with High-Beam Assistant, the MINI Head-Up Display as well convenience features such as Comfort Access keyless entry, folding wing mirrors, wireless phone charging and heated front seats.

Want to go one step further? Well, pick the Level 2 pack and you add a panoramic sunroof and darkened sun-protection glass for the rear windows, as well as a 315-watt 10-speaker Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound Audio System.

The Level 3 pack takes things to the ultimate level, with electric adjustable memory seats for the driver and front passenger – including four-way lumbar support and massage function on the driver’s seat. It also adds the AR augmented-reality mode for the MINI Navigation, which projects bold graphics onto a video image of your route for even clearer directions. And, finally, you also get an interior camera which lets you take and share snapshots of your journey through the MINI App.

[CTA] Learn more about the new all-electric MINI Cooper

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz AMG 1.3 A180 AMG Line Edition (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,499
21,844miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 ETSI MHEV R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,999
8,011miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 T-GDi N Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,991
13,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£30,411
8,029miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,902
4,583miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Prius 1.8 VVT-h T Spirit CVT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,750
115,700miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA180 AMG Line Shooting Brake 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,995
35,968miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Life DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,498
14,460miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,998
25,690miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Reviews

Leapmotor C10 front distance
Leapmotor C10
Leapmotor C10
01 Cupra Terramar PHEV 2024 review lead cornering
Cupra Terramar
Cupra Terramar
01 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 review lead cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5
8
Hyundai Ioniq 5
01 BMW Z4 manual 2024 review front driving
BMW Z4
8
BMW Z4
Jaguar XF front three quarter lead
Jaguar XF
8
Jaguar XF

View all car reviews