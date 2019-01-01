How the MINI Cooper Electric puts the joy back into driving

In life, it’s always been quite a good thing to be known as a bright spark. You stand out. You offer something unusual. You’re going places – a bit like the MINI Cooper Electric. It stands out from the norm in the way it looks, inside and out; it drives with a verve that nothing else on the road can match, and it definitely offers something completely different in the EV-hatchback class.

In a segment that can feel all too pragmatic, the MINI Cooper Electric feels like something joyous. It offers a sense of occasion each time you go for a drive – an unquantifiable feel-good factor about getting behind the wheel. A trait that seems to be becoming increasingly rare in today’s car market. A car should, after all, put a smile on your face. And with some enticing offers currently running on the Cooper Electric, now’s a great time to take a closer look at MINI’s most compact model. So here’s how we think the MINI Cooper Electric puts the joy back into driving.

Maximum smiles per mileOne thing has stood out about every single MINI – outstanding driving ability. Any generation of MINI can run rings around its contemporaries – that’s why Michael Caine chose it for his Italian escapades in 1969, and why Mark Wahlberg did the same for his theft caper 34 years later. Indeed, even absent-minded spy Jason Bourne ended up in a Mini while escaping from nefarious forces in The Bourne Identity.

The point is, MINIs drive brilliantly, and the latest Cooper Electric simply ramps up that feeling.

It’s lower and wider than its predecessor, its battery is mounted low in the chassis, and the steering is super-sharp. Together, that makes for the kind of joyously agile and responsive handling that MINI’s are famous for.

So it’s great on the twisty stuff, and it won’t be caught short on the straight and narrow either thanks to a choice of powertrains that offer the sort of performance that will bring a shine to anyone’s day.

The Cooper E has a 181bhp electric motor driving the front wheels, and it can nip from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds. And if you want even more zing under your right foot, the Cooper SE has an even more powerful 215bhp motor that slingshots it from 0-62mph in just 6.7 seconds.

Not fast enough? How about the John Cooper Works Electric, which slashes the 0-62mph time to 5.9 seconds.

There is also a range of MINI Experience Modes, one of which is enticingly titled: Go Kart. This tautens up the steering and livens up the throttle response. So, no matter which mood you start your journey in, you’ll end it in a good one if you’re at the wheel of a MINI Cooper Electric.