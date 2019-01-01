BACK TO ALL NEWS
6 ways the MINI Aceman makes clever use of tech

MINI’s all-electric crossover is a technological showcase – but which are the most useful features marking it out from the rest of the class?

1 January 2019

MINI is a brand built on innovation. Clever design put space, efficiency, affordability and what became race-winning agility into the original car’s stylish and compact footprint, and laid the foundations for today’s fast-growing line-up. The Aceman is the latest chapter in that story.

Positioned between the Cooper and Countryman, this compact crossover is breaking new ground for MINI. It’s the company’s first electric-only model, combining a fresh take on its family styling cues with flexible space for five people. It’s also competing in one of the UK’s highest volume segments, so innovation is more important than ever.

Thankfully, it scores well, with a generous level of standard equipment and plenty of useful features suited to a competitive segment with diverse customer demands. Here are six useful innovations that should put MINI’s newcomer at the top of your shopping list. 

Electrifying performanceFrom the urban sprawl to the Monte Carlo Rally, MINI’s ‘go-kart’ driving experience is as much of a brand hallmark as its unmistakable design. The Aceman takes that DNA into the electric age, combining wheels-at-each-corner agility with three battery-electric powertrain options suited to different lifestyles.

For drivers with infrequent long-distance needs, the Aceman E offers a range of 192 miles (WLTP)* from its 38.5kWh battery pack and puts 184hp to the front wheels – plenty for cutting through city traffic or zipping down your favourite B-road. Stepping up to the Aceman SE boosts power to 218hp and increases range to 252 miles* thanks to its larger 49.2kWh battery pack. Both are available across all three trim levels.

At the top of the line-up, the John Cooper Works Aceman draws on MINI’s motorsport heritage – equipped with a 258hp motor delivering a 6.4-second sprint to 62mph and matched to unique sports body and interior styling. 

Regardless of trim level, there are eight driving modes – known as MINI Experience Modes – which fine-tune vehicle settings for maximum performance, efficiency or comfort. Each includes unique, colourful graphics showing the most important information on the central display, while new driving sounds and ambient lighting dial in a uniquely immersive experience for the journey ahead – wherever it leads.

Fast, fuss-free chargingAt home, at work, or on the road – electric vehicles have an abundance of options when it comes to charging. With three energy-efficient powertrain options the Aceman stretches every kilowatt-hour of energy in its battery (just as you’d expect from a MINI) and simplifies the charging experience too.

MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering

Mini Aceman

Mini plugs the gap between Cooper and Countryman with a fun-loving, high-riding rival for the Volvo EX30

Every version features 11kW AC charging capability, offering faster top-ups at compatible public chargers and homes with a three-phase electrical supply. MINI has also included DC rapid charging across the range, capable of charging from 10-80% in around half an hour (29 minutes for Aceman E, and 31 minutes for Aceman SE and JCW Aceman).**

There’s no need to plan those breaks before you leave. The MINI Navigation System calculates the fastest route from A to B, including the shortest and most convenient charging locations. It even monitors real-time availability data and pre-warms the battery ready to accept the fastest possible charging speeds, helping you get back on the road as quickly as possible.

MINI also addressed payment bottlenecks. The MINI Charging Card provides tap-and-pay access to hundreds of thousands of chargers across Europe, while the car’s Plug & Charge capability enables automated payments wherever it’s supported. Whether you’re a seasoned EV driver or just getting started, it’s one less thing to think about. 

Connected infotainmentThe Aceman’s distinctive circular OLED touchscreen is a classic concept updated for the 21st century. A nod to the original Mini’s central speedometer, it’s the focal point of the interior and puts a multitude of useful features and information within easy reach (and sight) of occupants. 

All trim levels include high-speed 5G data connection and MINI Operating System 9, which is meticulously designed for easy use on the move. Widgets on each side of the display enable drivers to switch between functions, while commonly used features such as navigation, media, telephone and climate settings are accessible from a bar along the bottom, just like a smartphone home screen. The most important figures – speed and battery state of charge – are always shown at the top.

It's highly customisable, too. Drivers can arrange their favourite features into a ‘toolbelt’ that swipes up from the bottom of the screen, select their own wallpaper – matched to ambient lighting – in the ‘Personal’ drive mode, or turn the entire display into an analogue-style speedometer, just like the original Mini. 

As you’d expect, the presentation is impressively thoughtful. The Aceman SE and John Cooper Works Aceman include a head-up display as standard, putting important information in the driver’s line of sight, while Exclusive and Sport trims can be equipped with an augmented reality navigation system – which is available through the MINI Connected subscription – that overlays directions over an image of the junction. It’s all the information you want, where you want it. 

Personal assistant Need a helping hand while you’re driving? Simply press the button on the steering wheel or say “Hey MINI!” and the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant will do it for you.

The Aceman’s virtual assistant can operate media navigation, media, climate and telephone functions hands-free, but there’s more to it than voice commands. The system understands conversational requests, such as telling it you’re hungry, craving a caffeine hit or checking the weather at your destination. It’ll even tell you a joke, if you ask.

Better still, your assistant will learn over time, differentiating between requests from the driver or passenger and adapting to your dialogue and habits. Combined with location data, it can automate tasks such as figuring out entrances to car parks and even open the driver’s side window as you approach the ticket machine. 

Automated parkingMinis are synonymous with space efficiency, and the Aceman is no different. At a little over four metres long and just under two metres wide, it’s large enough for families inside while being perfectly proportioned for city life. And it’s just as easy in a tight spot as the original Mini.

All versions include 12 ultrasonic sensors and a reversing camera, enabling the car to identify and manoeuvre into a vacant parking space hands-free. From SE upwards, Comfort Access means it’ll also automatically unlock itself and welcome drivers with an animated light sequence as they approach, which makes it easier to find in busy car parks.

For even more convenience, Parking Assistant Plus – part of the Level 3 equipment pack – adds 360-degree cameras for an even better view of your surroundings. And with Parking Assistant Professional – part of the MINI Connected upgrade – you also get the Remote Parking function, which lets you back in and out of a space using the smartphone app, so there’s no need to struggle with bags, buggies and getting the kids in the back.

Remote controlThe MINI App is standard across the Aceman line-up and unlocks a world of convenience from the palm of your hand.

Journeys start with a few taps of a smartphone – checking and controlling charging, uploading routes including preferred stop-offs, locking and unlocking the doors and setting the cabin temperature ready for departure. That means there’s no need to de-ice the windscreen in winter, or wait for the car to cool down in summer. 

With Comfort Access (part of the Level 1 Package), the MINI App can also create a virtual ‘key’, enabling drivers to open and start the Aceman using their phone, or share that access with up to 18 different devices. 

There are smartphone influences inside, too. The Aceman’s circular screen is a gateway to the MINI Connected store, with downloadable apps including music, video streaming and games which use occupants’ phones as controllers. And, with that high-speed 5G connection, it’ll continue to evolve and gain features through over-the-air updates delivered at no extra cost.

So, there we have it – six useful technology features that make MINI’s innovative newcomer a talented addition to the competitive compact crossover segment. Why not head to your nearest dealer and see how the Aceman can make your life easier?

Learn more about the MINI Aceman*WLTP range figures obtained after battery fully charged. Shown for comparability purposes. May not reflect real-life driving results.

**The charging performance depends on the state of charge, ambient temperature, individual driving profile and use of auxiliary consumers. The ranges shown are based on the WLTP best case. The charging times apply to ambient temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius after a preceding drive and may differ depending on the usage behaviour.

