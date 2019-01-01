6 ways the MINI Aceman makes clever use of tech

MINI is a brand built on innovation. Clever design put space, efficiency, affordability and what became race-winning agility into the original car’s stylish and compact footprint, and laid the foundations for today’s fast-growing line-up. The Aceman is the latest chapter in that story.

Positioned between the Cooper and Countryman, this compact crossover is breaking new ground for MINI. It’s the company’s first electric-only model, combining a fresh take on its family styling cues with flexible space for five people. It’s also competing in one of the UK’s highest volume segments, so innovation is more important than ever.

Thankfully, it scores well, with a generous level of standard equipment and plenty of useful features suited to a competitive segment with diverse customer demands. Here are six useful innovations that should put MINI’s newcomer at the top of your shopping list.

Electrifying performanceFrom the urban sprawl to the Monte Carlo Rally, MINI’s ‘go-kart’ driving experience is as much of a brand hallmark as its unmistakable design. The Aceman takes that DNA into the electric age, combining wheels-at-each-corner agility with three battery-electric powertrain options suited to different lifestyles.

For drivers with infrequent long-distance needs, the Aceman E offers a range of 192 miles (WLTP)* from its 38.5kWh battery pack and puts 184hp to the front wheels – plenty for cutting through city traffic or zipping down your favourite B-road. Stepping up to the Aceman SE boosts power to 218hp and increases range to 252 miles* thanks to its larger 49.2kWh battery pack. Both are available across all three trim levels.

At the top of the line-up, the John Cooper Works Aceman draws on MINI’s motorsport heritage – equipped with a 258hp motor delivering a 6.4-second sprint to 62mph and matched to unique sports body and interior styling.

Regardless of trim level, there are eight driving modes – known as MINI Experience Modes – which fine-tune vehicle settings for maximum performance, efficiency or comfort. Each includes unique, colourful graphics showing the most important information on the central display, while new driving sounds and ambient lighting dial in a uniquely immersive experience for the journey ahead – wherever it leads.

Fast, fuss-free chargingAt home, at work, or on the road – electric vehicles have an abundance of options when it comes to charging. With three energy-efficient powertrain options the Aceman stretches every kilowatt-hour of energy in its battery (just as you’d expect from a MINI) and simplifies the charging experience too.