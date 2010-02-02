Plug-in hybrid company cars: your guide to Kia's range

Whether you’re a fleet manager or a user-chooser, there are plenty of great reasons to electrify your next company car. But ‘going electric’ doesn’t always mean that ‘going full electric’ straight away is the right option for you.

That’s where a plug-in hybrid (or PHEV) comes in: delivering the low running costs of electric drive for short journeys, the flexibility and convenience of a traditional petrol engine for long journeys, and the improved fuel-efficiency and significantly reduced CO2 emissions of a petrol-electric hybrid mix for everything in between.

Take Kia’s plug-in hybrid line-up, which includes the new Kia XCeed, the all-new Kia Niro, the Kia Sportage and the seven-seat Kia Sorento. By blending a petrol engine with a potent electric motor and battery, they all boast the perfect balance of electric power and range to do most short, local everyday journeys – typically between 10 and 30 miles for the average UK driver – on predominantly electric drive.

When you arrive home from work, simply plug your Kia PHEV in for a convenient home charge: giving yourself a full battery and maximum range for the next day, while also using the most cost-effective off-peak overnight rates of electricity to keep your running costs ultra-low.

When you do need to travel further for work (or want to head off on a long weekend away with family and friends) a plug-in hybrid’s electric motor and petrol engine work together to deliver improved long-range fuel efficiency, quick easy petrol refills and significantly reduced CO2 emissions. The result: you save time and money on every trip, while lowering the impact of all your journeys.

With a wealth of other money-saving benefits – including BIK rates as low as 8%, and ULEZ ultra-low-emission zone exemption that help to keep your monthly running costs low – as well as seven years of high-tech Kia Connect In-Car Services, and Kia’s confidence-inspiring seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty to boot, there are plenty of business-savvy reasons to pick a Kia PHEV as your next company car.

But which one is right for you? That’s where we’re here to help: simplifying all of the key features and benefits of each model to help you make the right choice.

Learn more about Kia’s plug-in hybrid company car line-up