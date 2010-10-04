Kia Charge: the all-in-one answer for company car EV charging

As any company car driver or fleet manager knows, keeping track of your driving expenses can be hard work. And that’s just as true of electric cars as it is of petrol or diesel models. But running an electric company car or fleet of EVs has an added challenge – you can’t always guarantee an available home or office charger. Driver confidence in on-the-go top-ups is therefore hugely important.

So, with that in mind, wouldn’t it be great if there was a simple one-size-fits-all contactless card that could give you reliable and cost-effective access to much of the UK and Europe’s electric charging network? Meet the answer to that challenge: Kia Charge.

By combining access to some of the biggest, most dependable, and widespread charging providers in one account, the Kia Charge app and card open up 28,000 charging points across the UK, and almost 400,000 more across 29 European countries.

As payments are all covered through one account, there’s no need to juggle multiple accounts, tariffs, cards or apps from multiple providers. With easy access to more chargers from more providers, you’ll waste less time searching for the right chargers from your provider of choice. You also significantly decrease the likelihood of forking out a pay-as-you-go premium price for an emergency top-up if the only available charger on your journey isn’t covered by any of your accounts.

As a result, Kia Charge makes on-the-go top-ups significantly easier and quicker, while also helping company car drivers and fleet managers keep closer tabs on their EV driving expenses. Let’s explain how it works in more depth.

Find out more about how Kia Charge can help you stay on top of your electric company car charging costs

Two flexible tariffs: ‘Easy’ or ‘Plus’

Kia Charge offers two flexible tariffs that have been specifically tailored to suit the varying needs of company car drivers. In both cases, you get full transparency and unfettered access to a vast number of public chargers. Simply tap your card, top-up and drive away.