Electric company cars: your guide to Kia’s range

Whether you’re a fleet manager or a user-chooser, there are plenty of great reasons to go electric with your next company car pick – ranging from the pragmatics of low running costs, through the kerb appeal of the latest electric in-car and driving tech, to ultimately reducing your impact on the world around you.

But how do you know which particular electric model is right for you. With a diverse line-up of three very different EVs – each with their own distinct features and character – Kia’s all-electric range of vehicles offers you the perfect range of choice.

First up, the Kia Soul: Kia’s original pioneering iconic all-electric model, now brought bang up to date with the latest powertrain and in-car tech. Next, the all-new Kia Niro EV, the latest future-thinking addition to Kia’s electric line-up. Then, the multi-award-winning Kia EV6, which offers the highest levels of long-distance space and luxury.

All of them feature the same financial benefits: zero road-tax in the first year, 2% BIK rates for 2022/2023 that could get a 20% rate taxpayer into a Kia electric model for as little as £150 per year (or £300 per year for a 40% taxpayer), plus exemption from urban congestion and ULEZ ultra-low-emission zones. Then there’s Kia’s confidence-inspiring seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

But which one of the Kia Soul, the Kia Niro EV or the Kia EV6 is the right electric company car for you? We’ve broken down and simplified all of the key features and benefits of each model to help you make exactly the right choice.

Kia Soul: Character, utility and purpose

It all starts with the iconic Kia Soul EV. Now in its third generation, this compact all-electric crossover perfectly fits the need of drivers looking for a company car with edgy retro-futuristic style and an urban-friendly character. But don’t let those standout looks fool you. Behind that iconic exterior lies a purpose-built, no-nonsense EV with business front of mind.