Audi Urbansphere concept: in the design team's own words

The Audi Urbansphere concept is the latest in a trio of pioneering concept cars, each of which has reimagined how we can use the space inside the all-electric semi-autonomous cars of tomorrow to different – and better – effect.

This far-reaching new vision of premium mobility started with the Audi Skysphere concept: an open-top variable wheelbase two-seater GT that could shrink to compact dynamic sportscar proportions or grow into a laid-back stylish long-distance grand tourer. It was followed by the Audi Grandsphere concept: a large four-seater saloon with a first-class high-tech interior that redefined progressive luxury.

Now, the Audi Urbansphere concept: designed from the inside out as a cosseting lounge and highly practical mobile office on wheels, letting us rethink how we use our cars as a third space alongside work and home in tightly packed cities. Here, in the Audi design team’s own words, is how it came together.

Designed by customers

The first twist in the Audi Urbansphere concept’s story is how it was conceived. Its design was influenced by Chinese megacities – high-rise traffic-dense areas, where space is in short supply. To understand what future urban customers would need from the car of tomorrow, Audi pro-actively invited some of them into the normally sacrosanct space of its design studios in Beijing and Ingolstadt.

Marc Lichte (Head Of Audi Design): “Together, our three ‘sphere’ concept cars were designed to visualise and demonstrate all the potential opportunities that progressive automated Level Four driving technology offers, and to represent the next level of our design language. We’re talking about how the interior of the car will change in the future. Next to your work space and your living space, a car’s interior is becoming a kind of a third space. But each show car has a different focus."