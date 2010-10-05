Audi Grandsphere concept: in the design team's own words

There’s a saying that the most luxurious travelling experiences mean you arrive at your destination feeling more relaxed than when you left. If that sounds like your idea of heaven, then the Audi Grandsphere concept is the concept car for you.

It’s the latest in a trio of ‘sphere’ concepts from Audi that re-imagine the role of the car in an all-electric future – exploring the wealth of opportunities offered by electric powertrains, digital connectivity and advanced level four autonomous driving technology to deliver an in-car experience that is one step beyond A to B.

Following the reveal of the sporty Audi Skysphere concept, and with the Audi Urbansphere concept still to come, the Audi Grandsphere concept’s larger saloon-like dimensions deliver a spacious high-tech limousine-like interior unlike any other. In Audi’s words: “it’s a private jet for the road”.

We gathered the thoughts of some of the Audi Grandsphere concept’s pioneering designers to explore the high-tech secrets beneath its skin.

Time and space to connect and recharge

The Audi Grandsphere concept uses the benefits of an electric powertrain’s compact motors and low-mounted batteries to dramatically re-think a car’s packaging. In this case, a long-wheelbase design that delivers more interior space. Working with an advanced digital eco-system and level four autonomous driving technology it gives the Audi Grandsphere concept’s occupants new levels of freedom and a truly unique gift: time.

Marc Lichte (Audi Head of Design): “At Audi, we’re always thinking about what lies ahead – developing new technologies that open up unseen ways of mobility. We’re constantly asking ourselves: ‘What is the experience of travelling in an Audi like?'"