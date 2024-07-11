BACK TO ALL NEWS
The new Audi e-tron GT: 8 design details to get you talking

From three sleek new designs to a wealth of new trim details and interior materials, here’s how Audi’s all-electric four-door coupé changes the game
11 July 2024

The Audi e-tron GT has always been something of a head-turner and a conversation starter. After all, who couldn’t look at that sleek four-door coupé form and not be impressed? And that’s doubly true when you get behind the wheel and slide yourself into the Audi e-tron GT’s cossetting driver-focused cockpit.

Well, the new Audi e-tron GT goes a step further: building on the original’s already-iconic style with a wealth of innovative design features that will spark even deeper and even more intense discussion. And that’s why we’ve scoured the launch photos to find the design details on the new Audi e-tron GT that are really worth talking about.

#1: Three subtly distinctive designs

The new Audi e-tron GT line-up includes three very different models: each of which boasts its own unique look to reflect its position in the range. 

The range-starting Audi S e-tron GT simply exudes elegant sportiness: from its embossed three-dimensional e-tron interpretation of Audi’s iconic Singleframe grille – which is visually deeper and sportier than that of its predecessor – through the dynamically shaped air curtains that guide air over the car’s body, all the way to the elegantly designed rear diffuser with its bold vertical fins.

The Audi RS e-tron GT boasts an even more radical look. The inverted Singleframe grille features an Audi RS-style 3D-honeycomb structure to denote this model’s enhanced performance, while vertical red reflectors between the aero channels of the rear diffuser enhance its race-bred character.

Then there’s the range-topping Audi RS e-tron GT performance. As the first fully all-electric Audi RS performance model, it features even more unique design elements, with a first-for-Audi optional matte darkened carbon roof and optional carbon camouflage elements for the bumper, door trim, diffuser and side mirrors.

#2 Exclusive paints and alloys

Across the new Audi e-tron GT range, you can pick from nine paint colours, with an exclusive Nimbus Grey for the Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT performance, and an even more exclusive Bedford Green that’s unique for the Audi RS e-tron GT performance. The Audi RS e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT performance also offer the option of new forged and milled six-twin-spoke alloy wheels which evoke the AVUS wheels of the 1991 Audi Avus quattro study.

#3 Interior style that’s more sustainable

The interior of the new Audi e-tron GT has been enhanced with even wider use of Cascade fabric, suede-like Dinamica micro-fibre and Econyl – all of which use reclaimed and recycled materials, while still offering an ultra-premium look and feel.

#4 Innovative new inlay materials

You can choose from an even broader swathe of trim materials on the new Audi e-tron GT – including a range of new wooden inlays in natural anthracite birch, and an exclusive matte carbon camouflage inlay for the Audi RS e-tron GT performance to match its exterior detailing.

The interior of the Audi RS e-tron GT and the Audi RS e-tron GT performance also features a new material that’s being used for the first time: Vanadium. It boasts an anthracite-effect finish that changes character depending on how its lit.

#5 New seats with stylish contrast stitching

The new Audi e-tron GT’s seats have been redesigned with a new funnel aperture design that is more dynamic, featuring an integrated inlay with an illuminated logo, and the Audi S e-tron GT now includes sports seats plus with 14-way adjustment as standard – available in a leather-free design package with contrast orange stitching. 

On top Vorsprung trims the new Audi RS e-tron GT comes with massage seats to make long journeys even more relaxing, while the seats in the Audi RS e-tron GT performance include the option of an exclusive new Serpentine Green contrast stitching to further complement the unique Bedford Green exterior paint.

#6 A race-inspired steering wheel 

The steering wheel of the new Audi e-tron GT has been flattened at the top and bottom for a more sporty look, with two red control satellites on the Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT performance that give easier access to performance-focused functions – including the ‘boost’ function which gives a 95PS boost of performance, with a digital countdown to show you how much power is left

#7 Exclusive digital dials for the Audi RS e-tron GT performance

In another nod to Audi’s unique RS performance heritage, the virtual cockpit of the new Audi RS e-tron GT performance boasts a unique white-backed digital display option for the power display and speedometer, which pays tribute to the white analogue dials of the 1994 Audi RS2 Avant.

#8 A panoramic sunroof that’s even smarter

Last, but by no means least, the new Audi e-tron GT’s optional panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency minimises direct sunlight and uses polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology to turn opaque at the touch of a button – with matte graphics reminiscent of Audi’s iconic sporty honeycomb graphic.

So, those are all the ways in which the new Audi e-tron GT has been designed to keep turning heads and getting people talking. Maybe it’s time for you to take a look yourself.

