The new Audi e-tron GT: 8 design details to get you talking

The Audi e-tron GT has always been something of a head-turner and a conversation starter. After all, who couldn’t look at that sleek four-door coupé form and not be impressed? And that’s doubly true when you get behind the wheel and slide yourself into the Audi e-tron GT’s cossetting driver-focused cockpit.

Well, the new Audi e-tron GT goes a step further: building on the original’s already-iconic style with a wealth of innovative design features that will spark even deeper and even more intense discussion. And that’s why we’ve scoured the launch photos to find the design details on the new Audi e-tron GT that are really worth talking about.

#1: Three subtly distinctive designs

The new Audi e-tron GT line-up includes three very different models: each of which boasts its own unique look to reflect its position in the range.

The range-starting Audi S e-tron GT simply exudes elegant sportiness: from its embossed three-dimensional e-tron interpretation of Audi’s iconic Singleframe grille – which is visually deeper and sportier than that of its predecessor – through the dynamically shaped air curtains that guide air over the car’s body, all the way to the elegantly designed rear diffuser with its bold vertical fins.

The Audi RS e-tron GT boasts an even more radical look. The inverted Singleframe grille features an Audi RS-style 3D-honeycomb structure to denote this model’s enhanced performance, while vertical red reflectors between the aero channels of the rear diffuser enhance its race-bred character.

Then there’s the range-topping Audi RS e-tron GT performance. As the first fully all-electric Audi RS performance model, it features even more unique design elements, with a first-for-Audi optional matte darkened carbon roof and optional carbon camouflage elements for the bumper, door trim, diffuser and side mirrors.