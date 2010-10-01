Audi e-tron GT: electrifying RS performance

What happens when an icon goes electric? In the case of Bob Dylan, his first electric gig at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival was initially met with boos. But you can hardly say ‘going electric’ hampered Dylan’s career. If anything, it only enriched his legend.

‘Going electric’ in style is a challenge that all performance-inspired car brands face today: how do you stay true to 100 years of pulse-pounding combustion heritage, while embracing the opportunities of an innovative all-electric future?

In Audi’s case, that means electrifying two letters that form a key part of its Vorsprung durch Technik ‘progress through technology’ ethos: RS.

From the launch of the Audi Avant RS2 estate in 1994, Audi has used its decades of knowledge and experience gleaned from the race track and rally stage to shape a long-vaunted lineage of range-topping Audi RS models that offer passionate drivers the ultimate levels of performance and handling character. But how can Audi keep that intoxicating ethos alive in the all-electric e-tron era.

Well, that’s where the recently revealed Audi RS e-tron GT performance comes in. Taking the already iconic style of the Audi e-tron GT and adding up to 925PS and 1072Nm of all-electric power, it’s not just Audi’s most powerful electric car to date – it’s Audi’s most powerful RS model, full stop. And that means it offers a compelling taste of what Audi RS really means in the all-electric age.

We recently had a chance to get up-close and personal with the range-topping Audi RS e-tron GT performance at the Audi Driving Experience centre in Neuberg, just outside Ingolstadt. But– perhaps more importantly – we’ve also had the chance to hear from the people behind its design, explaining what makes this new Audi RS model the most electrifying yet. This is what they said…

Take something great, and make it better

When the Audi e-tron GT was first revealed in late 2020, its sleek head-turning four-door coupé style challenged perceptions of just how sporty and stylish an electric car could be. So, when it came to updating the Audi e-tron GT for 2024, how on earth could Audi’s design team improve on something so game-changing?