Promoted | Honda CB500X: Ready For The Rough Stuff

Ever since Honda first started making motorbikes in 1955, the Japanese firm has cultivated a reputation for rugged reliability and dependability – especially when it comes to tackling rough terrain. As a result, Honda’s iconic Africa Twin has long – and justifiably – held a place at the peak of Honda’s off-road performance.

The new CB500X is the latest addition to Honda’s modern Adventure range, offering an even more practical and rider-friendly take on Honda’s world-conquering formula. It blends the refinement and practicality you need for everyday commuting and longer weekend journeys with the rugged flexibility that allows you to venture off the beaten path.

We wanted to find out just how capable the new CB500X is, both on-road and off. So, we gave the keys to Isle of Man TT and Superbike presenter Matt Roberts and invited him to the wonderful roads of Exmoor and the off-road trails of the Honda Adventure Centre run by three-times world motocross champion Dave Thorpe.

To learn more about the Honda CB500X or to find out how Honda can help you hone your bike skills or get started, head to justride.honda.co.uk.

Born to explore the open road

The look and feel of the Honda CB500X has definitely taken inspiration from the iconic DNA of the Africa Twin, but incorporates plenty of features and Honda know-how that make daily rides and long journeys a pleasure, and off-road riding even easier – especially for less-experienced riders.

This latest incarnation of Honda’s hugely popular CB500X has a parallel fuel-injected twin-cylinder four-stroke engine producing 47 horsepower and has been tuned to deliver stronger mid-range torque. That makes it powerful, agile and efficient enough for all journeys – short and long. And, you can ride it on an A2 licence.