Used Car Bargains from the 1990s

Every Corrado was made from galvanised steel, so they hold up better against rust than many rivals – and it’s a good indicator of a dodgy repair, which should be easy to spot.

Don’t be scared off by high mileage examples: these are generally reliable bona fide modern classics.

WE FOUND: 1995 Volkswagen Corrado 2.9 VR6 Storm, 128k, £11,995