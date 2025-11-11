Sporty cars that looked fast - but actually really weren’t

DMC-12 was intended to be lighter and a lot more powerful than the production version ended up being, as the firm had a difficult time finding a suitable engine. The prototype had a Ford Cologne V6 but was later swapped for a four-cylinder Citroen engine that was to be turbocharged.

Unfortunately, Citroen didn’t like the idea and asked DeLorean to go elsewhere, and they eventually settled on a 2.85-litre Peugeot V6. It looked like a supercar with its sleek bodywork and gullwing doors, but with a poor 130bhp, and it tipping the scales at 1230kg (2712lbs), the DMC-12 took a tedious 10.5sec to reach 62mph. The top speed was 130mph although other sources claimed only 105mph was achievable.