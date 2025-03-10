The man who owns 120 Citroëns

Saxo Electrique (1998)

Citroën experimented with an electric variant of the AX. It improved the powertrain and stuffed it in the Saxo and the Peugeot 106, a pair of city cars that were all but identical under the sheet metal. While the AX was largely experimental, the electric Saxo and 106 represented a serious attempt at giving buyers an alternative to fossil fuel-powered cars. The technology remained expensive, however, especially once motorists factored in the high cost of renting the batteries. The 56-mile range and the 60mph top speed further decreased their appeal. Production ended in 2003 after coachbuilder Heuliez converted 3540 examples of the Saxo and 2270 of the 106 to run on batteries.

Like many electric Saxos and 106s, this example was purchased new by an employee who worked for EDF, France’s state-run power company. He put about 119,000 km (75,000 miles) on it by using it to commute for about 15 years. It joined the CitroMuseum without its nickel-cadmium battery pack.

Citromuseum

Fancy a closer look? CitroMuseum is located in Castellane, a small town in southern France, about 60 miles inland from Nice, on the Route Napoléon. It's open to the public between April and October; there's an €8 entry fee. Find more information from its website.

