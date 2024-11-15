The hero cars of the 1980s

The 924 was an important car in Porsche’s yesteryear with the company selling over 150,000 cars between 1976 and 1986 - an admirable figure for what was a small firm at that time. It was well-built and an affordable way into Porsche ownership without having to fork out for the flagship 911. In 1982, Porsche’s fourth model came to the market, the 944, and although there were visual similarities to the 924, it had more business-like mannerisms and was a more driver-focused machine.

Porsche offered it in an array of guises such as the 944 2.5, 944 S, 944 2.7, 944 S2 and S2 cabriolet, and the range-topping Turbo. All cars got pop-up headlights, a rear glass lid with a black spoiler, body-coloured bumpers and a 2+2 layout. Throughout its production run between 1982 and 1991, Porsche trumped the 924’s sales figures by selling 173,238 944s.