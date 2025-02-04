The great cars let down by their engines

With its gorgeous lines and sweet handling, the MGA is a highly desirable classic. Most came with a 1.5 or 1.6-litre engine with overhead valves, but more than 2000 got a twin-cam engine developed from the standard MGA's B-Series unit.

Fitted only to the MGA, this double overhead-cam engine demanded top-grade fuel and the ignition timing to be spot on. Without both at all times, the pistons were easily holed and with a propensity to burn oil even when in rude health, buyers avoided the MGA Twin Cam at all costs.