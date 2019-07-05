Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: the best race cars and track heroes

There is no shortage of variety at this year's Festival of Speed.

Formula One might command the biggest television audience any other weekend of the year, but at Goodwood every other discipline gets its time in the spotlight. From GT and endurance racing to historic single seaters, everything on two and four wheels that has ever set a lap time seemed to go up the famous hillclimb course.

It's a major part of the appeal of the Festival of Speed, and we spotted plenty of interesting metal for anyone interested in lesser known racing series. Here are some of the standouts.