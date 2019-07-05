Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: the best race cars and track heroes

- Slide of
There is no shortage of variety at this year's Festival of Speed.
Formula One might command the biggest television audience any other weekend of the year, but at Goodwood every other discipline gets its time in the spotlight. From GT and endurance racing to historic single seaters, everything on two and four wheels that has ever set a lap time seemed to go up the famous hillclimb course.
It's a major part of the appeal of the Festival of Speed, and we spotted plenty of interesting metal for anyone interested in lesser known racing series. Here are some of the standouts.
- Slide of
Ford GT40 Works prototype, 1965
This so-called ‘lost GT40’ prototype was recovered from a London lock-up following a chance chat at a previous Goodwood meeting. It is the fourth of five prototype roadsters build and was believed lost for 40 years
- Slide of
Land speed record car 'Babs", 1926
Powered by a 27-litre Liberty aero-engine, ‘Babs’ was one of a series of several aero-engined cars owned by Count Louis Zborowski that gave rise to the Chitty Bang Bang name. It was restored after being buried in the Pendine Sands.
- Slide of
Ferrari FXX K Evo, 2017
Ferrari only built 40 FXX Ks, and made even fewer of these EVO versions. A track-only take on the La Ferrari, the EVO produced 850bhp from its V12 engine, plus another 187bhp from an electric motor. An aggressive aero upgrade created 30% more downforce than the FXX K.
- Slide of
BMW M1, 1978
The mid-engined BMW M1 supercar competed in a variety of race and asphalt rally events between 1979 and 1981, as well as a standalone championship for the cars. This Motul-sponsored example was run by French team Oreca
- Slide of
Fiat S74, 1903
This 75hp racer built to demonstrate its maker’s capacity for building fast, reliable cars at the turn of the century. Most significantly it has a 14-litre, four cylinder engine .
- Slide of
Bentley EXP2, 1920
This is the oldest surviving Bentley, which is leading the marque’s celebrations at Goodwood. Rebodied as a race car in 1921, it recorded Bentley’s first competition win that same year
- Slide of
Ferrari 250 GT SWB, 1953-1964
The iconic Ferrari 250 GT enjoyed considerable success in this race-bred SWB form, fettered by the then aspiring engineering team of Giotto Bizzarrini, Carlo Chiti, and young Mauro Forghieri.
- Slide of
Hotchkiss AM 80, 1929
The Hotchkiss AM 80 record car set 46 speed records while being driven more than 40,000km in 16 days in 1929, and was then evolved with ever more slippery bodywork over the years as it chased more record.
- Slide of
Lancia Delta Integrale HF, 1987
The Delta HF Integrale was introduced for the 1987 world rally championship and dominated the season, going on to record 46 WRC victories and scooping the constructors’ championship for Lancia six times in a row.
- Slide of
Mahindra Formula E racer, 2018
The Mahindra team has competed in the all-electric race Formula E championship since it began in 2014, and is now a highly-regarded front-runner with wins to its name, most recently with racer Jerome d’Ambrosio at the wheel.
This weekend the car was driven by the current (at the time of writing, anyway) Goodwood hillclimb record holder Nick Heidfeld.
- Slide of
Mazda 737C Le Mans racer, 1985
The legendary Mazda 737C was built by Mazdaspeed for the 1985 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Two cars competed in the C2 category, finishing third and sixth. The car also competed in teh world and Japanese sports car championships.
- Slide of
Subaru Imprezza STI, 2018
Rising rally star Oliver Solberg - son of 2001 world rally champion Petter - is set to compete in six rounds of the American Rally Association National Championships using this Subaru Impreza STI this season
- Slide of
Porsche 917, 1971
Porsche 917-042 was driven by Gerard Larrousse and Vic Elford in the 1971 Le Mans 24 Hour race. It recorded a top speed of 241.25mph on the Mulsanne straight and qualified second, but it retired from the race with an overheating issue with the 4.9-litre 600bhp engine
- Slide of
Porsche 917 Spyder, 1969
The Porsche 917 Spyder was developed to compete in the Can-Am Challenge in 1969. It was designated the PA, for Porsche Audi, as they were the firm’s two sales organisations in the US at the time
- Slide of
Porsche 935, 2019
A 70th birthday present from Porsche to itself, the reborn 935 is a modern take on the 935/78 'Moby Dick', complete with long tail and large rear wing. It is based on the GT2 RS road car, then upgraded with bespoke racing suspension and only sold in very limited numbers. Autocar's Andrew Frankel drove this example up the Goodwood hill.
- Slide of
Roborace Alpha, 2019
You’re right, there’s nobody at the wheel. The Roborace autonomous concept’s development was highlighted at Goodwood, with the self-driving technology being demonstrated on a more traditional race car rather than the company’s bespoke race vehicle.
- Slide of
The Beast of Turin, 1910
Nicknamed as such thanks to its flame-spitting engine, the Fiat S76 "Beast of Turin" took the record for the flying mile on Saltburn Sands in 1911, reaching 116mph
- Slide of
Volkswagen ID R, 2019
Volkswagen's electric race car has already smashed the Nurburgring lap record this year, lowering it to 6m 05.336s. This weekend it is targetting the Goodwood hill record of 41.6s, set twenty years ago by Nick Heidfeld in a McLaren F1 car.
Close
Category:
Sports car