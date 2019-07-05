Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Best classic and historic cars

- Slide of
It's not all about the headline-hitting new car reveals at Goodwood
Arguably some of the finest machines can be found on the Cartier et Luxe lawn, where the priceless classics on display range from lovingly restored Volkswagen pick ups, to stunning examples of Bugatti's earlier works.
We took in the sights and chose our standout stars from a collection that was as steeped in motoring heritage as it was stunning. Scroll through for our pick of the bunch.
1938 Bugatti Type 57 Stelvio by Gangloff
The Type 57 project was spearheaded by Jean Bugatti, son of Etttore and was created with the option of buyers either using Bugatti’s in-house designers or electing to put a coachbuilt body on the chassis, as was done with this four-seat drophead.
1990 Aston Martin V8 Zagato Volante
The original plan was to release 57 V8 Zagato coupes, but such was the demand - led by cash-rich speculators in the late 1980s - that Aston relented and added another 37 Volante models to the run, much to investors’ irritation.
1989 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante
Just 192 versions of this car were built - and this was one of the last to leave the factory. It was notable for being the world’s fastest production convertible when launched, with its 403bhp 5.3-litre giving it a top speed of 170mph.
1958/60 Bristol 406 GT Zagato
This is one of two short-chassis 406 models made in 1958. On completion it was sent to Zagato for a body, and the project handed to youthful design talent Ercole Spada as his very first project. Spada’s later projects included the Aston DB4 GT Zagato and Alfa TZ.
1926 Avions Voisin C7 Lumineuse
Gabriel Voisin turned the form for large, big-engined coachbuilt cars on its head when he pioneered a love for small-engined, lightweight cars. The sleeve-valved engine was to his own design, while the light, airy interior was the physical embodiment of his philosophy.
1963 Volkswagen Type 2 Crew Cab
It started life as a solid-sided panel van, but sensing its appeal VW quickly expanded to offer the Type 2 in a variety of bodystyles, like a flatbed pick-up truck as seen here, available with either a single or double crew cab.
1970 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile
Goodbye split screen, hello cheaper but less charismatic single screen. In 1967 VW made its most significant styling update to the Type 2, and this example is a rare UK-plated Westfalia edition, picked up by its owners from the factory for a European tour before being brought to the UK.
1959 Volkswagen Type 2 Royal Mail van
Just 11 Type 2 Swivel Seat Kombis are known to have survived, making this example particularly collectable. It was used by the Canadian Royal Mail, with the swivel seat allowing the driver to hop in and out for faster deliveries.
1961 Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato
Just 174 examples of this car were built from 1961 to 1963, all powered by the three-carburettor 3C engine. This car was bought engineless and forlorn in the 1990s by its current owner, but after a 10-year restoration is driven as a summer runabout.
1979 Aston Martin Vantage V8 Tickford
Is this Britain’s first supercar? Many believe so, with its 170mph top speed and 5.3sec time from 0-60mph. Aston owner Victor Gauntlett even described it to media on launch as “a Ferrari that has been to Oxford’.
1957 Abarth 750 Sperimentali ‘Goccia’ by Vignale
Designed as a potential production model, but failing to catch the imagination, just three examples of this car were built, and only two survive today. Based on the Fiat 600, this car raced in 1957 and 1958, including at Monza and the Targa Floria.
1955 Bentley R-Type Continental RJ Mulliner
Sportier suspension and an uprated engine with revised compression, together with an upgraded gearbox, led to this being hailed as the world’s most rapid four-seater at launch; it’s top speed was a headline-grabbing 200kph, or 125mph.
1956 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead
Originally called the Bentley S, the S1 was produced from 1955 until 1959. It was derived from Rolls-Royce's complete redesign of its standard production car after World War II, the Silver Cloud, and stands as one of the most collectible Bentleys today.
