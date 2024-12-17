Final Junkyard Finds from French Lake Auto Parts, Annandale, Minnesota

- Slide of
Since its founding in 1956, French Lake Auto Parts—affectionately dubbed Junktown USA—has earned a reputation as one of the premier salvage yards in the US, and a must-visit for classic car enthusiasts worldwide.
Nestled in Minnesota, this sprawling yard is home to thousands of vehicles, ranging from the 1920s to today, each carefully organized and labelled with its year of manufacture. While French Lake offers shipping, nothing compares to the experience of exploring the yard in person.
The yard
Visitors can wander through rows of automotive history, uncovering hidden gems among the meticulously arranged parts. For any car lover, it's a destination worth visiting at least once.
We’ve already featured two stories from this remarkable yard – this is the last edition:
AMC MARLIN - 1967
The AMC Marlin wasn’t always known by its sleek, ocean-inspired name. Initially, it was called the Rambler Tarpon, but AMC rebranded it after the fast and elegant marlin fish to conjure up images of speed and grace. Its streamlined fastback design certainly lived up to the name, making it a striking alternative to the muscle cars of the mid-1960s.
While it made waves in the automotive world, it wasn’t the sales success its manufacturer had hoped. This is an ultra-rare 1967 example, one of just 2545 sold in its final year of production.
LA SALLE - 1940
LaSalle was originally designed to bridge the gap between Cadillac and more affordable GM models. In 1940, the brand had its second-best sales year, moving 24,133 cars. Despite this success, it wasn't enough to keep the brand afloat. General Motors decided to discontinue LaSalle at the end of 1940, marking the end of its 13-year run.
BUICK LESABRE - 1964
Of the 135,000 Buick LeSabres built in 1964, fewer than 7,000 were two-door convertibles, making this one a rare find. However, rarity doesn’t always equal value, especially when the car is as far gone as this example. Though it's well past saving, it does still have a few useful parts left on it.
CADILLAC - 1938
Where else would you go to find parts for a 1938 Cadillac? Admittedly, there aren’t many salvageable spares left on this one, but that’s not really the point. The fact that French Lake Auto Parts still has cars like this in stock is pretty remarkable. In 1938, Cadillac and LaSalle sold a combined total of 24,950 vehicles.
VOLKSWAGEN BEETLES
What classic junkyard would be complete without at least one Volkswagen Bug? Though French Lake Auto Parts primarily deals in domestic brands, it does stock a few imports, including this pair of vintage Beetles. The car closest to the camera was built in 1973, while its partner in grime hails from 1974.
KAISER - 1950
This Kaiser was built in 1950, a year before the manufacturer introduced its distinctive heart-shaped front and rear windshields. It appears to be a Deluxe four-door sedan, while the car next to it is either a Vagabond or Traveller and features the innovative clamshell rear opening set-up. These station wagon hybrids were arguably the first examples of a hatchback.
PONTIAC LEMANS - 1970
This 1970 Pontiac LeMans four-door hardtop has seen far better days. The floor has almost entirely rusted away, causing the car to snap in half, while the lower body panels are in similarly poor condition. Named after the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans—the world’s oldest car endurance race, now over 100 years old—this LeMans is far from the glory its name evokes.
CADILLAC ELDORADO - 1969
The Eldorado debuted in 1952 and remained a fixture in Cadillac’s lineup for an impressive 50 years. Its name, inspired by the legendary city of gold, conjures visions of luxury and opulence—a fitting association for a car of this calibre. This 1969 model represents the eighth generation of the Eldorado and marked Cadillac's bold foray into front-wheel-drive technology.
It was its contender in the booming personal luxury car market of the era, offering a blend of power, style, and sophistication. That year, Cadillac produced approximately 23,333 Eldorados, making up around 10% of the brand’s total output.
FORD LTD - 1977
Considering that it hasn’t been on the road since 1992, this 1977 Ford LTD is in remarkable condition. It’s safe to assume that it was parked up in someone’s garage for years and has only recently arrived at French Lake Auto Parts. The car has covered 175,000 miles, but apparently the engine and transmission were still good, and have already been grabbed.
MERCURY COMET - 1972
This 1972 Mercury Comet looks fantastic from this angle, but appearances can be deceiving. If you look closely, you’ll notice the misaligned top of the rear door—a result of a major side impact. It was this 2008 accident that took the Comet off the road, ultimately leading to its current resting place at French Lake Auto Parts.
The car was originally supplied new by Anderson of Lichfield, just 30 miles from where it now resides.
CADILLAC SEVILLE - 1980
The second-generation Cadillac Seville (1980-1985) showcased its distinctive razor-edged, bustle-back rear-end styling, a design reportedly inspired by the 1950s creations of English coachbuilder Hooper & Co. This bold look was aimed at attracting younger buyers to the Cadillac brand.
However, the styling largely failed to resonate with the younger demographic, appealing more to Cadillac's traditional, older customer base. This particular 1980 model is one of the 39,344 Sevilles sold that year.
JAGUAR XJ-S - 1983
The Jaguar XJ-S, though the successor to the beloved E-Type (XKE in the US), never captured the same level of passion from enthusiasts. Its focus on luxury and a more angular design didn’t resonate as the sleek, performance-driven E-Type did.
As a result, while the E-Type is a rare gem cherished by collectors, the XJ-S is significantly less sought after, and they still appear in salvage yards today.
PONTIAC FIERO - 1984
Most salvage yards would consider a 40-year-old car a classic, but apparently not French Lake Auto Parts, which has parked this 1984 Pontiac Fiero alongside more modern vehicles. This particular model is a 2M4, meaning it has two seats, a mid-engine layout, and a four-cylinder engine.
With just 94hp the 2M4 was often criticized for its lackluster performance, taking 11 seconds to reach 60mph. In contrast, the six-cylinder 2M6 variant could shave about 3sec off that time.
EDSEL CORSAIR - 1959
Several Edsels are grouped together in the Ford section of French Lake Auto Parts, including this 1959 Corsair four-door sedan, one of just 3695 sold that year. 1959 marked both the second and penultimate year for the ill-fated marque. Overall sales dropped significantly to 47,396 units, down from 68,045 in 1958. The model lineup was slimmed down from 18 variants to just 10, reflecting the brand’s decline.
MG MGB - 1970
While this 1970 MG MGB may be beyond the point of an economical restoration, it’s a treasure trove of valuable parts, including the iconic steel bumpers, which instantly mark it as a pre-1974 model—in this case, a 1970. The hardtop is definitely worth saving, too.
Though MG still exists today, it's MG in name only. The brand is now owned by SAIC Motor, and its cars are built in China, primarily for export markets.
FORD - 1949
Not only was the 1949 Ford the first all-new postwar Ford, but it was also the first new Big Three car to hit the market after WWII. Introduced in June 1948, it beat Chevrolet by six months and Plymouth by nine. Designed after the deaths of both Henry Ford and his only son Edsel, this model represented a fresh start for the company, showcasing a sleek, modern design.
Known as the "Shoebox" Fords for their boxy, streamlined shape, this design lasted for three years. You can see examples of the 1950 and 1951 models parked alongside it.
BUICK SUPER - 1949
For reasons unknown, someone decided to give this rusted-out 1949 Buick Super a fresh respray, despite its terminal corrosion. They even added whitewall tyres and painted the wheels. But why go to all the trouble of painting a lost cause? It's likely the car was parked outside a restaurant or antique store, serving as eye-candy for passing motorists.
CADILLAC DEVILLE - 1965
Of the 182,425 Cadillacs produced in 1965, only 19,200 were convertibles like this one, making it a relatively rare junkyard find. It’s uncommon to see a convertible with the soft top still intact, which often suggests the interior has been well-protected from the elements.
Unfortunately, the missing glass in the passenger door has compromised that protection, leaving part of the interior exposed to Minnesota’s harsh weather. As for the car’s 7.0-litre V8 engine, it has long since found a new home elsewhere.
CHEVROLET BEL AIR - 1957
A previous owner of this 1957 Chevrolet seems to have removed the original side trim before applying a new two-tone paint job. While the result isn’t unattractive, it falls short of the classic look of the original design. This particular car is a Bel Air Sport Sedan, one of 142,518 produced that year.
CADILLAC - 1959
There’s no prize for guessing what car these distinctive taillights belong to- it is, of course, a 1959 Cadillac. These iconic, rocket-like tail fins were the pinnacle of postwar US automotive excess, perfectly capturing the flamboyant spirit of the era. Soaring nearly four feet off the ground, the tail fins culminated in twin bullet-shaped taillights that resembled jet exhausts, echoing the nation's fascination with space travel and futuristic designs.
This was the golden age of chrome and exaggerated styling, and Cadillac’s outlandish fins made an unmistakable statement of prestige and opulence.
FORD THUNDERBIRD - 1965
To look this good at nearly 60 years old, this 1965 Ford Thunderbird was clearly once cherished. Despite efforts by its owner(s) to manage the rust, the corrosion eventually became too severe to control.
Although the fourth-generation Thunderbirds debuted in 1964, some key features originally planned for the new model didn't arrive until 1965. These included standard disc brakes and the distinctive sequential turn signals.
HUDSON HORNET - 1955
With its striking pink and white two-tone paintwork, this Hudson Hornet Holiday Hardtop would have turned heads in its prime. But after years of neglect, abandonment, and abuse, it tells a very different story today.
This is a 1955 model, the first of the second-generation Hornets. Unlike its predecessor, it wasn’t built on the step-down platform but was instead based on a Nash design. These cars originally came with a choice of six-cylinder or V8 engines - long gone in this case.
DODGE CORONET - 1958
With its collapsed rear suspension and flat tyres, this 1958 Dodge Coronet four-door sedan now rests its massive rear overhang on the Minnesota dirt. The Coronet was the entry-level model, and with the 3.8-litre six-cylinder engine, it could be driven off the showroom floor for just $2410.
Positioned above it in the hierarchy were the Royal and the Custom Royal, with the top-of-the-line Regal Lancer debuting later in the spring.
DESOTO FIREDOME - 1953
Launched in 1952, the Firedome was DeSoto’s flagship model, offered in four body styles and equipped with a standard Hemi V8. This engine could propel the car to a top speed of 98mph and accelerate to 60mph in under 13 seconds.
With its blue paintwork and relatively rust-free body, this particular example stands out in a sea of brown. It is one of 64,211 four-door sedans built that year.
FORD RANCHWAGON - 1959
In 1959, Ford nearly claimed the top sales spot from arch-rival Chevrolet, falling short by just 11,187 units. It was also a strong year for the Ranch Wagon, with sales soaring to 112,927 units compared with 62,432 the previous year.
The Ranch Wagon was a staple in Ford’s lineup from 1952 to 1974, remaining a full-size car every year except for 1963 and 1964.
CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO - 1977
This 1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is missing its engine and transmission, and with its badly damaged bodywork and torn interior, it doesn't seem to have much going for it. Despite a hiatus from 1988 to 1995, these two-door coupes were a mainstay of the Chevrolet lineup from 1970 to 2007. The Monte Carlo reached its sales peak in 1977, with over 400,000 units finding buyers that year.
MERCURY MONTEREY - 1953
This 1953 Mercury Monterey sits on hard standing near the entrance of French Lake Auto Parts. Perhaps it has only just arrived and is waiting to be processed, or maybe it has already found a new owner and is ready to head to a new home. Although the engine is missing, the car appears to be in relatively good shape, with much of the bodywork and interior still intact. That year, Mercury produced 156,339 of these top-of-the-line models, including 76,119 two-door hardtops like this one.
PONTIAC BONEVILLE - 1983
This 1983 Pontiac Bonneville stands out at French Lake Auto Parts, looking somewhat out of place among the more classic relics. Yet, with over 40 years under its belt, it’s earned its spot in the vintage section. Around 47,000 of these four-door sedans were produced, and not long ago, it felt like they were parked on every street corner.
However, like many cars from this era, they’re rapidly disappearing, succumbing to the relentless march of time and rust. Spotting one today is a reminder of how quickly once-common models can fade from memory and the roads.
CHEVROLET VEGA - 1974
The Chevy Vega burst onto the scene in 1970, capturing attention with its sleek design and sporty persona. Marketed as a compact car with big aspirations, it was aimed at young drivers eager for affordable performance. The Vega quickly gained popularity, becoming a symbol of the 1970s automotive landscape.
However, the initial enthusiasm faded as quality issues emerged. Reports of rust, engine problems, and recalls plagued the Vega, tarnishing its reputation. This appears to be a 1974 example.
LINCOLN COSMOPOLITAN - 1950
1950 was a disastrous year for Lincoln, with total sales plunging to 28,190 from 73,507 the year before. The luxury Cosmopolitan, then in the second year of its six-year production run, also suffered significantly, with sales collapsing from 35,123 to just 10,692. The best-selling model of the four on offer was the four-door sedan, with only 8,332 units finding buyers.
BUICK SKYLARK - 1969
Streamlining defined the second-generation Buick Skylark (1968 to 1972), with both two- and four-door models sporting a semi-fastback design. This 1969 four-door sedan has become even more streamlined—though unintentionally—thanks to a squashed rear end.
Originally powered by a 5.7-litre V8 engine, these 3,644lb (1656kg) cars could hit 60mph in a respectable 11 seconds. This one might be a tad quicker, having shed a few pounds from its rusted-out rear fenders…
CADILLAC SERIES 60 - 1946
The five decorative chrome louvers on the roof make it easy to identify this once-luxurious Cadillac Series 60 Special. It’s a 1946 model, largely unchanged from the pre-war 1942 version. Most of the updates were at the front, featuring a mildly restyled grille, new bumpers, and a 'V' added beneath the Cadillac crest. The black car next to it appears to be a year newer.
Back then, these cars came with a hefty price tag of $3054. To put that into perspective, the average house cost $5150, and the average annual income was just $1,100.
CHEVROLET CORVETTE - 1988
This 1988 Chevrolet Corvette C4 is literally half the car it once was—unfortunately, it’s the half without the 5.7-litre V8. However, what's left appears to be in remarkably good condition. Between 1983 and 1996, Chevrolet produced approximately 358,000 C4s, making it the second most popular Corvette generation, only surpassed by the C3, which boasted an impressive 542,861 units.
PONTIAC VENTURA
1970s Pontiac Ventura four-door sedans don’t have much of a following, so it’s surprising that this one has survived this long. Stripped of its engine and transmission, with its interior ravaged by the Minnesota weather, and not a single straight body panel left, it seems that this car’s days are numbered.
The Pontiac Ventura was part of the brand’s lineup from 1960 to 1977, though it never achieved the same popularity as some of its siblings.
KAISER - 1954
By 1954, when this example was built, Kaiser was fading fast. In 1951, the company had achieved 139,452 sales, but by 1954, that number had plummeted to just 8539. Inevitably, production was halted the following year. Over the company’s decade-long run from 1946 to 1955, nearly 760,000 Kaisers were produced, and you can find at least 10 of the surviving models at French Lake Auto Parts.
BUICK SPECIAL - 1957
The 'Collector' license plates suggest that this Buick was on the road until fairly recently, and it still holds air in all four of its whitewall tyres. This classic is a 1957 Buick Special four-door Riviera hardtop. Back in the day, more than 50,000 buyers paid the $2780 price tag to drive one of these beauties off the showroom floor.
STUDEBAKER PRESIDENT - 1957
By 1957, Studebaker’s flagship President was in its final days. The model survived just one more year before being discontinued, as the company shifted its focus to the compact Lark. Fewer than 10,000 units were sold, and sales dropped by half the following year.
CHEVROLET WAGON - 1957
While it appears to have lost its engine, this 1957 Chevrolet 210 two-door Handyman wagon still offers a treasure trove of valuable spare parts. In 1957, Chevrolet recorded an impressive 1.56 million sales across 20 different models—though it fell short of Ford’s 1.68 million. Within this lineup, the 210 Handyman wagon was one of the slower sellers, with only 17,996 units sold.
CHRYSLER 300 - 1968
In pristine condition, the 1968 Chrysler 300 convertible is highly collectible, with only 2,161 examples ever produced. Unfortunately, this particular vehicle is far from immaculate; a severe rear-end collision likely put an end to its days on the road. However, it still retains a decent array of spare parts
DESOTO - 1946
If you're on the hunt for those elusive, hard-to-find parts for a 1946 DeSoto or any classic American car for that matter, French Lake Auto Parts should be your go-to destination. With a vast inventory of unique and vintage vehicles, they are likely to have just what you need. Don’t hesitate to pick up the phone or browse their website, but for the best experience, make sure to visit this incredible yard in person.
