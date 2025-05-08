The crazy cars made by sensible car makers

The power of Chrysler’s supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine had been rising for so long that it was noteworthy but not shocking when they began to exceed 800bhp. The game changed completely when the SRT Demon 170 variant of the Dodge Challenger, of which 3300 are being built for sale in the US and Canada, was announced as having a four-figure output.

As long as the engine senses that the fuel contains an optimal amount of ethanol, it produces 1025bhp, enough to give the car a claimed 0-60mph time of just 1.66 seconds in ideal conditions. As electrification spreads throughout the motor industry, it seems unlikely that any future petrol-engined road car will be able to match this.

