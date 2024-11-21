The biggest automotive myths – and why they’re wrong

There are a great many front-wheel drive cars on sale in the US today, and on the whole Americans are okay with this. But this is not a modern phenomenon. For example, the Cadillac Eldorado (1976 model pictured) was front-wheel drive from 1967 to 2002, despite at one point having an 8.2-litre V8 engine under the hood.

There were many others too, including the fabulous Cord L-29 of 1929. Three years before model that hit the showrooms, a front-wheel drive Miller racing car won the Indianapolis 500. Americans are very familiar with the layout, and know how to use it. The top three best-selling cars (as opposed to trucks or SUVs) in the US in 2020 were the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla – and all 792,000 examples of them in total are front-wheel drive.