The best German cars ever made

There has been an Alpina B3 for every generation of BMW 3 Series, with the tuning firm adding more than a sprinkle of extra performance. It all started with the B3 2.7 based on the E30 3 Series and since then these bespoke models have offered a subtle, fast alternative BMW’s own M3 models.

Where Alpina has often found favour with buyers has been its ability to upgrade the 3 Series where BMW has not. Anyone who disappointed by the lack of an M3 Touring would soon find Alpina only too happy to build them a B3 Touring.