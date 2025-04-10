The best British used cars to buy now

The Range Rover has been Britain’s unofficial ambassador for more than 50 years. Our favourite is this third-generation version. It was developed by BMW and offers a fine blend of performance, luxury and off-road ability, and prices for this model are fair.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Check it is mechanically quiet, it sits right and rust isn’t an MOT issue

WE FOUND: Range Rover 4.4 TD V8 Vogue, 2011/61, 72,000 miles, £14,500