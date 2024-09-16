33 magnificently random things made by car makers

BMW’s bobsled

Starting in 2012, BMW’s North American division spent over a year designing a bobsled for the US Olympic team. It leveraged its expertise in composite materials to develop a light two-person sled made out of carbon fibre. Its experience in aerodynamics also came into play as stylists penned a brand-new sled design.

Equipped with the ultimate sledding machine, the American bobsledding team finished third at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. It was the team’s first podium finish since 1952.