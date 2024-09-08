The 15 best cars from RADwood 2024

Held at the historic Chatham Dockyard, RADwood celebrated these distinctions with aplomb.

The basic criteria is for cars built between 1980 and 1999, although a few slightly earlier and slightly later models slip in if they fit the bill; that bill being ‘greed is good’, whereby aspiration is king.

Liveries, body kits and spoilers all added appeal in this era, so that’s what we’re looking for.

Let us know what you would change about this order…