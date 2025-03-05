There’s a lot to like about the Volkswagen ID 1. In an age when cars are forever growing bigger, here’s a proper city car that's right-sized and looks great.

A mainstream car brand committing to the A-segment is something to celebrate.

But there’s one big concern: with a promised range of “at least” 155 miles, it’s possible the ID 1 will go on sale in 2027 with basically the same range as offered by later versions of its spiritual predecessor, the e-Up. That doesn’t feel like progress.

To be fair, the ID 1 promises to be larger, more practical, more powerful and around £3000 cheaper than a new e-Up would have set you back in 2023 (and the e-Up benefitted from a government grant). Those are hard-won gains, and they haven’t been easy. Still, it’s a stark illustration of how making affordable electric cars is a huge challenge.

EV batteries are slowly – glacially – getting cheaper, but they remain by far the most expensive part of a new EV.

Volkswagen was determined to hit its €20,000 (£17,000) target for the ID 1, and the best way to do that is to right-size the battery for its intended urban use case.

Trouble is, that requires buyers to accept a potentially unpalatable compromise. A range of 155 miles might be fine for the everyday, but what about those occasional weekend trips away?

History suggests buyers are unlikely to compromise with their main or only car.

It’s concerning that, like the Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf and e-Up in the early days of mass-market EVs a decade or so back, the likes of the ID 1 and Dacia Spring could find most success as budget second cars – a daily runaround that allows you to keep your bigger, posher car for the weekend.

Which is great, but that means instead of widening access to electric mobility, the new wave of cheap EV is really providing further benefit to more affluent buyers who can afford two cars. Single-car owners on a budget who don’t want to compromise will stick with petrol.